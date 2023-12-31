From the Archive: 5 trillion reasons to keep pink dollar pink

The legendary pink dollar potentially enables the LGBTQIA+ communities to wield immense influence. Market researchers LGBT-Capital estimate our aggregate spending power as almost AU$5 trillion globally in 2019. In Australia, we spent over AU$95 billion.

First published January 22, 2023 by Destiny Rogers.

Update by Destiny Rogers December 31, 2023.

Corporations understand the power of the pink dollar. An increasingly digitised world provides oodles of data to inform advertising expenditures. That’s why we see promotions inclusive of — and directed at — us!

But not only us. Marketers understand that promoting a commitment to diversity and inclusion also engages our loved ones and allies.

Forget the old blokes on social media chanting ‘Go woke, go broke’. Research indicates those older consumers are generally already set in their brand choices. However much they rant, statistics show they don’t often follow through at the checkout.

However, younger consumers have always gravitated towards progressive values. Therefore, a brand perceived as authentically appealing to the values of the younger generations is more likely to attract their custom.

Opponents of diversity and inclusion generate a lot of noise, while the data quietly paints a different picture. Marketing that appeals to values of diversity and inclusion happens in response to consumer demand, not in defiance of it.

Keep the next pink dollar you spend pink!

This gives LGBTQIA+ consumers immense buying power. If we were a country, we’d be the 5th or 6th biggest economy in the world. That spending power can raise all of us.

The pink dollar can contribute to us living our best lives individually while advancing rights worldwide. Our visibility, political clout and spending power already see authoritarian countries in the Middle East less inclined to murder LGBTQIA+ citizens. Two years ago, our combined efforts saw the Sultan of Brunei back down on the imposition of brutal and unjust laws.

So, when we have the opportunity to purchase an equal or superior product for the same or lower price from an LGBTQIA+ or allied business, we do not help only ourselves. We contribute to strengthening our communities both locally and across the planet.

PROMOTION

QNews is Australia’s #1 ranked LGBTQIA+ news website, with advertising opportunities available via print, digital display and social.

Engage with our audience in their most relevant environments, alongside content that resonates strongly with LGBTQIA+ people globally.

Highly viewable & engaging, QNews advertising opportunities drive measurable results.

With strong affinities to multiple verticals across tech, travel, lifestyle and entertainment, you can be sure that your brand messaging will be engaged with successfully.

For more information or to advertise with us across any of our channels

please email sales@qnews.com.au

Call on 07 3852 5933

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.