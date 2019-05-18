Here’s five great queer films you can stream right now

G.B.F. (Netflix)

G.B.F is a teen-aimed comedy from the director of Jawbreaker (which is pretty much an adopted LGBTIQ title at this point).

For the unitiated, “G.B.F.” means “Gay Best Friend”.

The film takes the stereotypical American high school dynamics and character outlines and dashes them with a hint of genuine wit and surprising intelligence.

Throw in a heft of serious eye candy and a slew of appearances from community-approved performers (pop singer JoJo, Karen Walker herself Megan Mullally, and Orange is the New Black alum Natasha Lyonne) and what do you have?

A fabulous Friday night feature.

God’s Own Country (Netflix)

In a perfect world, Francis Lee’s affecting drama, based partly on his own life, would have the same fame as the similarly themed Brokeback Mountain.

This haunting romance between a young sheep farmer and a Romanian migrant who works on the land is raw and honest in its depiction of a volatile yet passionate relationship.

Weekend (Stan)

Weekend is probably one of the most relatable LGBT-themed films of the last decade.

It takes on the tried and true situation of hooking up with a stranger and what can potentially happen if we allow them to stay for more than just the night.

A tender and smart romance feature with a duo of incredibly organic performances at its core, Weekend could be something of a beacon of hope for the Grindr generation.

Pride (SBS On Demand)

Pride is far more lighthearted in tone but no less serious at its core.

The 2014 comedic drama is a joyous telling of the true story of a group of LGBT activists who raised money for the families affected by the 1984 British miners’s strike.

Their campaign was unprecedented at the time but was ultimately successful.

Matthew Warchus’ film follows the hardships and the heroics the group experienced in their bid to be heard at a time when their voices were often stifled.

Head On (SBS On Demand)

This 1998 Australian drama about a 19-year old gay man confronting his own sexuality and Greek heritage was met with a wave of controversy on release due to its uncompromising subject matter.

Some two decades later, Head On is still a starkly realistic experience that hones no apologies for its bleak depiction of casual sex and the damaging effect on one’s own self-repression.

