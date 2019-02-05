Here’s All Ten Songs Our Eurovision 2019 Contenders Will Perform This Weekend

Australia’s first ever Eurovision Song Contest selection show is now only days away.

Hosted on the Gold Coast and broadcast live on SBS on Saturday (February 9), the Eurovision: Australia Decides event will showcase the ten musical acts, all vying for your vote to send them to Tel Aviv, Israel to perform at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in May.

The ten acts are drag superstar Courtney Act, singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke, Brisbane band Sheppard, pop-opera star Mark Vincent, The Voice winner Alfie Arcuri, electric-soul duo Electric Fields, pop star Aydan, singer-songwriter Leea Nanos, Killing Heidi rocker Ella Hooper, and Bachelor Girl vocalist Tania Doko.

Each act will perform an original song at three concerts at the Gold Coast Exhibition Centre this weekend, with voting open to the public during the telecast on Saturday.

Listen to all ten of the Eurovision 2019 contenders’ songs below:

Courtney Act – Fight For Love

Electric Fields – 2000 and Whatever

Kate Miller-Heidke – Zero Gravity

Alfie Arcuri – To Myself

Sheppard – On My Way

Ella Hooper – Data Dust

Mark Vincent – This Is Not The End

Tania Doko – Piece of Me

Aydan – Dust

Leea Nanos – Set Me Free