Here’s all 10 of Australia’s hopefuls for Eurovision 2020

SBS has unveiled the final four artists who will compete in Eurovision: Australia Decides in February next year.

All 10 artists will perform on the Gold Coast for their chance to represent us at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, the Netherlands in May.

On Tuesday, SBS revealed The Voice 2019 winner Diana Rouvas, Australia’s Got Talent 2011 winner Jack Vidgen, 19-year-old Darwin singer-songwriter Jordan-Ravi and Taiwanese-Australian multimedia artist Jaguar Jonze will take part.

They’re up against performers Vanessa Amorosi and Casey Donovan, First Nations artist Mitch Tambo, rocker iOTA, pop star Montaigne and alternative artist Didirri.

However only one of the artists’ songs has been revealed: Jack Vidgen’s ballad I Am King I Am Queen.

“I’m a huge fan of Eurovision, so to compete for the opportunity to represent Australia is mind-blowing,” Vidgen said.

“[My song is] a real representation of me and everything I stand for. I think that everyone, young and old, will relate to and take inspiration from this song.

“I hope that the Eurovision audiences love it as much as I do!”

Kate Miller-Heidke came ninth at 2019 Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision: Australia Decides is on at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 7 and 8.

Australians will again be able to vote to decide which local hopeful will follow in the footsteps of Kate Miller-Heidke.

Kate represented Australia and placed ninth with Zero Gravity during this year’s contest in Israel.

The Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence won Eurovision 2019 with his ballad Arcade.

Earlier this year, SBS confirmed Australia would compete in the competition until at least 2023.

Eurovision boss Jon Ola Sand said they “couldn’t have imagined quite how popular [Australian] artists would become” after Jessica Mauboy’s initial interval performance in 2014.

