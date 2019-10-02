Here’s 12 must-see queer films for your watchlist

Here at Qnews.com.au, we love a must-see queer film. And the LGBTIQ community has featured in the film industry since before the pride flag could be seen in HD.

From movies starring Audrey Hepburn (The Children’s Hour), to lesbian romance dramas featuring Anna Paquin (Tell it to the Bees), there’s nothing like celebrating queerness through the ages.

Below is a list of some of our favourite must-see queer films from the last five decades. Scroll down to see what we’ve selected.

A Single Man (2009)

Okay, but who doesn’t love a little Colin Firth, am I right?

This queer must-see is set in 1960’s Los Angeles and follows George, a middle-aged English professor.

A year since his long-term partner’s death, George struggles to come to terms with loss and loneliness.

But I’m a Cheerleader (2000)

Megan, played by a young Natasha Lyonne, has it all. She’s a cheerleader, popular, and her boyfriend is on the football team.

But, all of that is stripped away when her friends and family suspect she’s a lesbian and she gets shipped off to a rehab for homosexuals.

And yes my dear, that is RuPaul Charles sporting an unfamiliar goatee.

Victim (1961)

Don’t you just love a black and white film?

Victim follows barrister Melville Farr (Sir Dirk Bogarde) in his pursuit of a blackmailer targeting gay men in 1960’s London.

Ahead of its time, this must-see queer classic delves into the complexities of living in under Britain’s Anti-sodomy law.

Love, Simon (2018)

If you haven’t seen Love, Simon then, well, have you been living under a rock?

Love, Simon is a young coming-of-age story about a closeted teenage boy, Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) who tries to come to terms with his identity.

During the process, we see him fall for an anonymous boy online under the pen name ‘Blue’.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

“Aren’t we faaabulous?!” Why yes, darling, we are!

The iconic Priscilla is the story of two drag performers (Hugo Weaving and Guy Pierce) and a transgender woman (Terence Stamp).

The trio travel across the Australian desert in a quest to perform their unique cabaret to both welcoming and unwelcoming audiences.

The Birdcage (1996)

Another Oscar-nominated must-see queer film. Yay for the gay!

The Birdcage is a hilarious smash that focuses on a gay nightclub owner (Robin Williams), and his partner (Nathan Lane).

The couple commit to a heterosexual façade so their son can introduce them to his future conservative in-laws.

Pariah (2011)

You’re going to need the tissues for this one because Pariah is one heck of an emotional roller coaster.

The story is set in a modern-day Brooklyn and follows teenager Alike (Adepero Oduye) in her challenging quest of identity and sexual freedom.

If you haven’t seen this emotional queer film yet, you should.

Moonlight (2017)

Academy Awarding winning Moonlight follows Chiron during three stages of his life.

He grapples with his identity and sexuality while trying to come to terms with his dysfunctional home life during Miami’s “War on Drugs” period.

Follow Chiron on his journey to manhood and self-discovery.

Brokeback Mountain (2006)

Oh Heath! Don’t you miss Heath? He was so good in this iconic queer must-see.

Brokeback Mountain follows two cowboys (Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal) who form a secretive companionship while sheep-herding on a mountain in Wyoming.

The two navigate their way their forbidden affection which is bound to end in tragedy.

Paris is Burning (1990)

A must-see queer documentary covering New York’s life of all things drag in the 1980’s.

There’s interviews and performances from some of New York’s leading drag trailer blazers.

If you’re keen the learn about the history of drag, Paris is Burning is a film for you.

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

This hilarious drama centres around two children (Josh Hutcherson and Mia Wasikowska) who were born to two mothers through artificial insemination.

The pair track down their sperm donor (Mark Ruffalo) and introduce him to their unconventional, but modern family.

This must-see queer film features our queen, Julianne Moore and superstar, Annette Bening.

Longtime Companion (1989)

Following the lives of several gay men living in the 1980’s, Longtime Companion is a story confronting the emergence and devastation of the AIDS epidemic.

It was groundbreaking for its time, becoming the first wide-released film to tackle the subject of AIDS.

This queer film is a highly recommended must-see.

So, how did we do with our list of queer films? Do you agree with the films we chose?

