EVENTS: Here We Queer First Birthday Party

Here We Queer would like to invite you to the celebration of our very first birthday.

They are commemorating one whole year of being out, loud, and proud!

June 29th we’re pairing Blood hound Bar in Fortitude Valley HWQ pink to raise money in support of Open Doors Youth Service Inc.’sincredible program, PRIDE Art Therapy.

Almost all art unites us, drives us, creates us, and enlightens us.

Come join us in a celebration of all forms of art and creativity.

One year ago, co-founders Tayla Lauren Ralph and Phoebe Le Brocque (Brisbane Pride Awards 2019 Young Achiever) held a LGBTQIA+ social meetup in their hometown of Toowoomba.

Since that one small meetup in a USQ classroom, Here We Queer has held events such as:

Queer As Film Club,

Queer Beers (in collaboration with Crimson Presents), and

Launched a growing YouTube channel highlighting the talents of Brisbane indie-pop musician Hallie and local fashion designer Phoebe Paradise.

For our birthday you are invited!

To a collaborative celebration of emerging queer artists and allies.

An eclectic art exhibition, poetry afternoon, short film screenings, and local queer musicians—everything we adore under one roof.

You can help us raise money by buying yourself some donated artwork, buying a pint (or pot) from Semi-Pro Brewing Co., and getting amongst the raffle.

Furthermore all proceeds from the above will be going directly to Open Doors.

In addition to fundraising, our free event is filled with creative and musical talents from queer musicians and poets.

From 3pm, five local poets join our downstairs stage to deliver the spoken word. In the golden hour of the afternoon, young queer musician ETHAN will be bringing moody r&b infused pop to the bar.

The evening festivities kicks off at 6pm, featuring Ruby Lee, Taylor Payne, and The Beamish Brothers.

In conclusion Here We Queer events are open to those of all genders and sexuality.

Please join Here We Queer First Birthday Party at Bloodhound Bar, June 29th, for a wonderful day of celebration.

Who: Here We Queer’s First Year

When: Saturday 29 June 2019 from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Where: Bloodhound Bar | 454 Brunswick St Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia 4006

Check out their facebook

