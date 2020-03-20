37 LGBTIQ series and films to watch in isolation

So this coronavirus pandemic has been a bit of a whirlwind hasn’t it? People are wearing face masks, businesses are closing, and others are self-isolating and working from home. To make self-isolation a little more bearable, Qnews has put together a list of LGBTIQ films and television series. They range from funny to heartfelt, from fiction to documentary.

So, scroll down to find something that tickles your fancy.

LGBTIQ Films:

The Hours

Okay, but who doesn’t love Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore? Oh and Nicole Kidman, of course!

The Hours is a film inspired by Virginia Woolf’s novel Mrs Dalloway.

It follows Virginia as she writes the text and subsequently two other women who have read the text in the future.

The story intertwines and honestly is a bit of an emotional rollercoaster.

But, if you like lesbian love stories, this one is the film for you.

Where to watch: Stan

I Am Michael

Based on true events, I Am Michael tells the story of Michael Glatz and how he went from being a gay activist to an anti-gay pastor.

Featuring James Franco, Zachary Quinto, and Emma Roberts.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Birdcage

The Birdcage is a hilarious smash that focuses on a gay nightclub owner (Robin Williams), and his partner (Nathan Lane).

The couple commits to a heterosexual façade so their son can introduce them to his future conservative in-laws.

This is a good one to get you through self-isolation.

Where to watch: Stan

Tootsies and the Fake

International film — subtitles required.

A couple of creatives accidentally knock out a celebrity.

So, to avoid getting sued, they hire a doppelgänger to take her place.

Where to watch: Netflix

4th Man Out

We know you’re self-isolating and your brain probably isn’t functioning properly.

But, y’all remember Chord Overstreet from Glee, right?

You can see him in this LGBTIQ friendly film about a group of buddies who try to be wingmen for their gay friend.

Where to watch: Netflix

Heathers

Heathers is an LGBTIQ favourite!

Starring Winona Ryder and Shannan Doherty, this one tells a classic tale of a girl wanting to be popular in school.

Okay, there might be some murder too…

Where to watch: Stan and Foxtel

Holding the Man

Based on a memoir, Holding the Man tells the love story of two men who fell in love in high school.

Follow them as they learn to navigate their way through a homophobic world.

Hope you managed to grab some tissue before self-isolating though. You’re going to need them.

Where to watch: Stan

Kinky Boots

Another LGBTIQ favourite!

Kinky Boots is the story of how one drag queen saves an entire shoe business.

Need I say more? Nah, didn’t think so.

Where to watch: Stan and Foxtel

Brokeback Mountain

Brokeback Mountain follows two cowboys (Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal) who form a secretive companionship while sheep-herding on a mountain in Wyoming.

The two navigate their way through their forbidden affection which is bound to end in tragedy.

Maybe it’s better you’re stuck in isolation. This one might make you ugly cry.

Where to watch: Stan and Foxtel

Billy Elliot

Billy trades in the boxing gloves for tap shoes in this iconic film about a boy who just wants to dance.

You can dance too. You know, since you’re in self-isolation and all.

Where to watch: Netflix

My Beautiful Laundrette

Two former lovers bump into each other by chance.

Then, sparks fly and their relationship rekindles. They do their best to manage an uncle’s laundrette.

Where to watch: Stan

Chloe

Another heavy one for your Friday self-isolation.

A paranoid wife hires an escort to seduce her husband.

But things get complicated when the two women become intimate.

Where to watch: Youtube

Dumplin’

okay but, JENNIFER ANISTON!

A plus-size daughter joins a pageant to protest traditional beauty standards.

This is a great one for those in isolation because no one will see how emotional you really are.

Where to watch: Netflix

LGBTIQ TV Series:

Will and Grace

Once referred to as “the gayest show on television”, Will and Grace follows a gay man and his straight best friend as they struggle to navigate their way through life’s many complications.

If you’re in isolation for several more days, this LGBTIQ classic has over 100 episodes.

Where to watch: Stan

True Blood

I saw my first LGBTIQ sex scene on True Blood.

That’s enough said.

Where to watch: Foxtel

Everything’s Gonna be Okay

Josh Thomas’ new series about a man who becomes custodian to his two half-sisters.

There aren’t many episodes yet, but this one is great if you’re looking for something fun and heartfelt to watch while you’re in insolation.

Where to watch: Stan

Handmaid’s Tale

A series where fertile women are forced to repopulate the planet.

It shows LGBTIQ scenes and explores the harshness of homophobia.

Definitely a good one to watch in self-isolation.

Where to watch: Stan and SBS

Please Like Me

This LGBTIQ series follows Josh on his journey to discover his sexuality.

Where to watch: Netflix

Glee

Okay, so Glee is a little tacky.

But it’s here for LGBTIQ representation on screen and we aren’t mad about it.

Plus there’ 6 seasons you can binge while in isolation.

Where to watch: Netflix

Killing Eve

I love a good bisexual character and Eve is exactly that.

She’s also an assassin but let’s not focus too much on that.

This one is gold for those self-isolating because there are so many twists, you’ll never be bored.

Where to watch: Stan and ABC iview

American Horror Story

Another iconic Ryan Murphy series to watch in self-isolation.

AHS really needs no introduction. You’re queer! You know what it’s about.

Where to watch: Youtube

Orange Is the New Black

Piper’s world is turned upside down when she is imprisoned for a crime she committed 10 years prior.

All the girl on girl action is a plus though.

Pretty entertaining too when you’ve got nothing to so in isolation.

Where to watch: Netflix

Queer as Folk

This LGBTIQ series focuses on a group of gay friends and the way they navigate through life.

Where to watch: Stan

The Bisexual

The Bisexual is about a woman who has spent her whole life claiming to be a lesbian.

But things start to spiral when she finally begins to accept she’s actually bi.

You might say her denial felt…isolating 😉

Where to watch: Stan

AJ and the Queen

A down-on-her-luck drag queen travels the country with her sidekick AJ.

This one can easily be watched in one day so it’s bound to make the isolation feel quicker.

Where to watch: Netflix

LGBTIQ Documentaries/Docuseries/Reality:

Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

This LGBTIQ documentary investigates the death of gay activist Marsha P. Johnson.

Get some knowledge in ya. Self-isolation can be no good on the brain.

Where to watch: Netflix

Paris is Burning

A must-see queer documentary covering New York’s life of all things drag in the 1980’s.

There are interviews and performances from some of New York’s leading drag trailblazers.

Learn all about LGBTIQ history while you’re in isolation.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dancing Queen

Justin Johnson (Alyssa Edwards) prepares young dancers for an extremely competitive dance season.

Where to watch: Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race/ Untucked/ Drag Race Thailand

Surely this LGBTIQ series doesn’t need an explanation, right?

But if you’re going to be in isolation for a few days, we recommend giving this one a go.

Where to watch: Stan

Queer Eye

These five queer men help people in the community to embrace the best versions of themselves.

(Plus, they’re all pretty cute too!)

Antoni from the show has been in self-isolation too, where he’s been making cooking videos for his followers.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Queen

This LGBTIQ doco gives you a backstage pass into the preparation of drag pageants.

If you’re looking to learn more about our history while you’re in self-isolation, this one should give you a good insight.

Where to watch: Netflix

Styling Hollywood

Perfect for passing time in self-isolation!

This couple transforms celebrities on the red carpet and gives their homes a makeover.

Where to watch: Netflix

Nanette

If you haven’t yet seen Nanette, click away now and get on that!

Hannah Gadsby bares all in this stand up about her life and career as a gay woman.

Go watch it. You’ll feel less isolated. I promise.

Where to watch: Netflix

LGBTIQ Animation:

Steven Universe

Steven is a half-hero, half-Gem who just wants to save the world.

We must admit, it’s pretty darn cute.

But maybe he’s the hero we need during this time of coronavirus and self-isolation.

Where to watch: Stan

Rocko’s Modern Life

Rocko is a wallaby in the U.S.

I don’t think I need to say much more on that. Just go watch it!

Where to watch: Netflix

The Simpsons

The Simpsons has copped a bit of strife in the past for being un-PC.

But it does include LGBTIQ characters like Smithers and Patty and so we had to throw this one in here.

Plus, we think it will help you to feel less isolated.

Where to watch: Disney+

Adventure Time

Adventure Time follows Finn and his dog, Jake as they battle evil in the land of Ooo.

But the show has confirmed romance between two female characters which we think is just lovely.

We love a good animated LGBTIQ series.

Where to watch: Stan

