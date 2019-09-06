Here are 10 queer singers you need to be listening to

2019 has been a gagworthy year for queer artists. From sold out tours to number one songs, queer singers are taking the world by storm.

To celebrate, QN Magazine has put together a list of some of the LGBTIQ artists you should have on rotation.

King Princess

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York and identifying as genderqueer, Jewish and gay, King Princess is a gay icon every music lover should have on rotation.

She became the first artist signed to Mark Ronson’s label Zelig Recordings in 2017 at just 18 years old. Since then, King Princess has released gay banger after gay banger.

Her lesbian romance songs like Pussy is God and Talia are a surefire way of letting the homophobes know the gays are here to stay.

G Flip

The Melbourne-based muso climbed up the Aussie charts last year with her debut single About You and has gained increasing popularity ever since.

The down-to-earth drummer turned singer won Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year at this year’s Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR) awards. Last month she released her debut album About Us.

Songs include the heart-wrenching Drink Too Much and Stupid which give listeners insight into the queer artist’s view on life and love.

Lil Nas X

With his horses in the back, Lil Nas X took the world by storm with his hit track Old Town Road.

The Atlanta based country-rapper made headlines in June 2019 after coming out about his sexuality on Twitter and is now the first out gay man to be nominated for a Country Music Award after smash hit spent 19 weeks on the billboard charts.

The 21-year-old has revolutionized the way we listen to both rap and country music and has become a role model for the LGBTIQ community

Halsey

Of course we had to include Halsey in this line up of kick-ass queer artists.

The 24-year-old, bisexual superstar has been a vocal advocate for the LGBTIQ community. Last month she stepped in to defend Miley Cyrus from homophobes on Twitter.

She prides herself on not conforming to the traditional perceptions of gender and has tracks like Strangers and Without Me that give us major bisexual vibes. This queen is kicking ass!

Years and Years

The king’s under our control! Years and Years is a synth-pop group from London fronted by LGBTIQ icon, Olly Alexander.

Olly is proudly gay, and he’s not afraid to talk about it. In his music, many of his songs reference other men.

Olly recently dyed his hair red and baby, it really is desire. Or maybe it’s love. We can’t be sure.

Lauren Ruth Ward

This lesbian babe from Los Angeles is all that you want in a rock goddess.

She has toured the world, and even paid tribute to Australia’s own Chrissy Amphlet when she toured with the Divinyls as front woman this year. Ward’s lyrics are raw and honest and her vocals are strong enough to rip your heart out.

She has sensual tracks like Sheet Stains detailing female masturbation and queer anthems like Blue Collar Sex Kitten. “I’m a dyke, dated guys, ain’t a crime, won’t apologize for my tribe.”

Us either Lauren, us either.

Alex the Astronaut

If you haven’t heard of Alex the Astronaut what have you been doing with your life?

Hailing from Sydney, Alex the Astronaut has been very vocal about her sexuality and the LGBTIQ community. The folk singer brings heart to her music with a unique tone and relatable lyrics.

Her song Not Worth Hiding became a queer anthem in 2017 during Australia’s ‘yes’ campaign. It even made it onto Sir Elton John’s Beats 1 radio show.

Laura Jane Grace

This indie-rock transgender babe from the U.S kicks ass with her band Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers.

With tracks like I Hate Chicago and Manic Depression, Laura Jane Grace really knows how to talk about the hard stuff. She sing about it all with emotion and honesty.

The talented singer/songwriter is an activist for the trans community, and has been very vocal about challenging people’s perceptions of gender identity.

Jesswar

If you’re not into censorship then Jesswar is the artist for you. Based in Brisbane but hailing from Fiji, Jesswar is fire lesbian rapper you need on your playlist.

She has toured around the country playing a number of festivals and supporting the likes of Seth Sentry and Lady Leshurr. Jesswar’s lyrics are as brutal as they are intelligent.

They slap you in the face and command your attention, and honey if you’re not listening, you better bloody start.

Cub Sport

Brisbane’s own Cub Sport are a band you must have on rotation. They release heart-wrenching indie-pop music that makes you want to text your ex and then cry into a kebab.

The band isn’t afraid to sing about being gay, and their song Party-Pill dives into young love and the possibilities of it lasting forever.

Two of the band’s members, Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield are the definition of couple goals. They tied the knot last year and raised over $1,300 for Minus18 in lieu of wedding gifts.

Did we miss any of your favourite queer singers?

