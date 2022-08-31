Hep B and Hep C ARE NOT transmitted through saliva

Media in Queensland and the ACT recently carried incorrectly suggestions concerning the transmission of Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C through saliva.

Hepatitis Australia and the Australasian Society for HIV, Viral Hepatitis and Sexual Health Medicine (ASHM) today issued a joint statement on the issue.

Hepatitis Australia is the peak national body representing the interests of people affected by viral hepatitis. ASHM operates as the national peak organisation of health professionals in Australia and New Zealand who work in HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmissible infections.

Transmission of Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C does not occur through saliva.

Hepatitis Australia and ASHM stated emphatically that transmission of Hep B and Hep C does not occur through saliva.

Both bodies agreed that regardless, no one should be spat on.

But they also said that misinformation about viral hepatitis transmission increases stigma and discrimination. It also causes undue stress for Police Officers, bus drivers and other workers who incorrectly believe themselves at risk.

Transmission

Transmission of Hepatitis C occurs when sufficient quantities of an infected person’s blood enter the bloodstream of another person. Hepatitis B is also transmitted this way, and sexually.

The evidence shows that saliva can contain but not transmit blood-borne viruses unless there is sufficient blood contamination. The risk of transmission of these viruses to police, bus drivers and other workers via occupational exposure remains negligible.

However, workers at risk of contracting a bloodborne virus through occupational exposure can protect themselves.

Hepatitis B is vaccine-preventable.

Also, Hepatitis B resolves naturally without treatment in 90% of unvaccinated or previously unexposed adults.

Post-exposure prophylaxis for hepatitis B will further reduce the chance of infection.

Hepatitis C is curable. In most cases, it requires an 8-12 week course of tablets.

The often-propagandised ‘agonising six-month wait’ before an infection is detected is false.

Access accurate information about hepatitis B and hepatitis C at Hepatitis Australia.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

You can also access confidential information and support via the National Hepatitis Infoline: 1800 437 222

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.