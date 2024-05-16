Henny Spaghetti’s response to being slapped by a fan

Each month, we ask local entertainers to spill the tea about themselves, their craft and the local scene. This month it’s Brisbane queen Henny Spaghetti.

She chats with us about going viral, being an AFAB queen and what she did when slapped by a fan.

The first time I did drag was…

in 2017! It was in a now long-gone gay bar right on the main street of Surfers Paradise in the Gold Coast!

I would describe my drag as…

Glamour clown who loves comfortable footwear.

My best skill in being a drag performer is…

I think it’s my lip-syncing and my musicality. I love performing to a song as a whole, not just basing my movement off of the lyrics or the music but the little flourishes and extra details that artists put into their songs!

Something people don’t know about doing drag is…

It’s harder than it looks and it feels better than anything in the world.

The Brisbane drag scene is…

Overflowing with genuine talent, the level of quality here is unbelievable. We have to love doing drag up here, it’s too hot to do it and not love it.

RuPauls’ Drag Race is...

An excellent tool that has exposed drag to the world. But something that needs to catch up with the times.

My family’s reaction to me doing drag was…

Definitely a few questions. I started when I was living at home and it was just the make up side of things that was probably the most startling, especially with how I used to look. The performance side of things seemed to make sense to them though, put the money they put into my after-school theatre classes to use.

On being an AFAB queen

Being referred to as an Assigned Female at Birth (AFAB) queen is….

More interesting now than when I started. I find that its use can come across really clinical and I don’t think it really is needed as a term any more.

I find you’re witnessing someone who is a drag queen, being a drag queen itself is a queer act and a parody of societal expectations of “womanhood”.

Why do people need to know what’s on my birth certificate to enjoy me wearing a wig, 20000kg of makeup, and lip-syncing to an INXS saxophone solo at 9:30 pm on a Thursday.

What people don’t realise about being an AFAB queen is…

There still is a huge bias and stigma against it. It extends deeply to the drag king community too.

Other queens

My drag heroes are…

The pinnacle of course is Roxxxy Andrews, drag perfection. Other huge influences are my good-hosting sisters Mandy Moobs and Shanny T-Bone. Then there are other legends like Landon Cider, Tenderoni, Aunty Chan, Meatball, Tony Soto, Bailey J Mills, Sasha Velour, Sasha Colby (duh), Shea Couleé. I could truly go on forever.

The drag performer who deserves more attention is…

I’m gonna list some Australian superstars who are simply superstars: Gogo Bumhole, Lynduhh, Dolly Kicks, Ladybird, Space Horse, The Birthday Girl, Donna Kebab, Missy Matrix. Again another list, and again I could go on forever!

The drag performer I’d hate to live with would be...

I’ve only ever lived out of home with other drag queens, it’s not too bad! I’d hate to live with LuLu Lemans, all of her drag is so nice and organised! I felt like I was in a museum when I saw her drag room.

Her performances

Going viral for performing The White Lotus theme was…

Really unexpected and really funny! I came up with it that day and posted on the app formerly known as Twitter whether or not I should perform it as a joke and I did! The biggest shock was the angry Americans in the comments saying I deserved to be tipped for it. When I told them that my PayPal was in my Instagram bio and they could tip me there, the only people that did were Aussies!

My favourite performance ever was...

This year at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival! For the last four years I have played Donkey in Swamplesque which is a parody burlesque show based on a beloved film about an Ogre finding out he has layers. We’ve been lucky enough to tour the show post covid and this year we performed in Melbourne Town Hall for the comedy festival. It was truly a dream come true and the audience was over 900 people strong and you could feel the energy in the room even from backstage!

My favourite song to perform is…

Total Eclipse of the Heart but it has to be the Glee Version.

The worst thing someone in the audience has done was…

After a show I was taking photos with audience members and this one group were taking their sweet time getting everyone sorted, so I jokingly pretended to be asleep. One of the women in the group came up and slapped me! I’ve never moved faster than to grab her hand and say “What makes you think you can do that to someone, yet alone a drag queen in a donkey costume!”. She was rather shaken, as was I. I still took the photo though.

One message I have for our community is…

GO OUT! HAVE FUN! COME SEE THE DRAG SHOWS! There is no show with no audience! Brisbane has such incredible, diverse and TALENTED drag performers! It is a disservice to yourself to not go and see what it’s all about.

You can follow @hennyspaghetti on Instagram.

