Help students get to Brisbane Pride’s Queer Formal for free

Brisbane Pride Festival Queer Formal inside Brisbane City Hall
Image: courtesy of Brisbane Pride Festival

Brisbane Pride Festival are again offering local LGBTQIA+ students a dream high school formal experience, with the annual Queer Formal returning next month.

Since 2017, the organisers of the city’s annual Pride Festival celebrations have put on the Queer Formal at Brisbane City Hall.

The event offers a safe and inclusive space for LGBTIQIA+ young people who, for a variety of reasons, can’t attend or choose not to go to their own school formal.

“Unfortunately even with fantastic, progressive and supportive policies in Queensland schools there are still many students that suffer discrimination, fear, anxiety and exclusion when it comes to attending their school formal celebrations,” Brisbane Pride explains.

“Private religious schools in particular still actively prevent LGBTIQIA+ students from bringing same-sex partners and do not always support gender diverse students.

“Some students just aren’t ready or comfortable to express themselves freely amongst their peers. Others simply want a safe space to meet and celebrate with their community.

“This event is for our queer youth to express themselves however they feel most comfortable.

“[They can] attend with who they love and to have a fantastic night celebrating who they are in style.”

Brisbane Pride’s Queer Formal tickets are free for students

Queer Formal tickets are free for students for the event inside Brisbane City Hall on November 18.

They’ll enjoy a two-course meal and a big night of fabulous entertainment, including local drag performers and DJs. The Queer Formal is a drug and alcohol-free event.

“We have some fantastic financial support from Brisbane City Council,” Brisbane Pride explained.

“But we still need your support to make this a free event.”

Members of the public and businesses can cover the price of a ticket in full or in part via Eventbrite to cover the cost of a student attending.

“This purchase goes towards covering the costs of the event, ensuring the students can attend for free,” Brisbane Pride explains.

The Brisbane Pride Queer Formal is on November 18 at Brisbane City Hall. Find out more about the Queer Formal and tickets at the Eventbrite page here. Follow Brisbane Pride on Facebook to keep up to date on events.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.

