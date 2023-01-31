Help shape the future for LGBTIQ+ SB Communities in QLD.

“Shape the future for LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities in Queensland.

During Feb, Queensland Council for LGBTI Health invites LGBTIQ+ individuals to share their stories through art, writing, singing, painting, dancing or speaking.

Help shape key strategies for Aging, Women’s Health, and Mental Health for the next decade.

Join coffee catch-ups for First Nations and Transgender/Non-Binary folks 1 hour before daily sessions. (9 am)

Be seen, be heard, and make a difference.

Register for a free ticket now.”

The exact locations of events will be on registration confirmation.

Where: Brisbane

3rd February 10 am – 3 pm

Tickets https://bit.ly/VQBRS23

Where: Nambour

4th February 10 am – 3 pm

https://bit.ly/VQNBR23

Where: Townsville

9th February 10 am – 3 pm

https://bit.ly/VQTSV23

Where: Cairns

16th February 10 am – 3 pm

https://bit.ly/VQCNS23

Where: Toowoomba

23rd February 10 am – 3 pm

https://bit.ly/VQTMA23

The Queensland Council for LGBTI Health (QC) , a statewide non-profit communities-based health promotion charity.

QC focuses on providing quality services to enhance the health and well-being of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Sistergirl and Brotherboy people and communities in Queensland.

