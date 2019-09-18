Help from your community for domestic and family violence

Domestic and family violence can happen to anyone. Research shows that as many as one in three people in the LGBTIQ+ communities has experienced domestic and family violence. Therefore, it is important to know that help is available for everyone, for all forms of domestic and family violence, and there are options to seek help from your community.

Everyone deserves a healthy relationship. Sadly, not every relationship is healthy.

If you recognise you are in an abusive relationship and need support, help is available in Queensland.

Help from your community

Local LGBTIQ+ community organisations can provide assistance and support, or indeed, even just someone to talk to confidentially.

Diverse Voices

Diverse Voices provides an anonymous peer-to-peer telephone and internet service that listens to and supports the diverse voices that make up our communities.

The team at Diverse Voices respects the inherent dignity of all persons by supporting diversity and endorsing equal rights.

If you need to talk to someone in confidence, either call or chat online to a trained counsellor who will value and respect your worth as an individual.

Call Diverse Voices on 1800 184 527 (3 pm to midnight, seven days a week).

Another Closet

Information and resources for LGBTIQ+ people who may be experiencing domestic and family violence.

http://www.anothercloset.com.au/

QuAC works to help LGBTIQ+ people achieve the best possible health and wellbeing.

https://quac.org.au/

Australian Transgender Support Association of Queensland (ATSAQ)

ATSAQ provides emotional and moral support for transgender people. Research shows transgender people are at particular risk of domestic and family violence.

http://atsaq.com/

Queensland Police Service LGBTI Liaison Program

Support and assistance for LGBTIQ+ people when dealing with police matters.

Call Policelink to identify a liaison officer in your area:

131 444 (24/7)

DVConnect

DVConnect provide statewide specialist crisis counselling and support for those who may be experiencing domestic and family violence and sexual assault. The services of DVConnect are available to everyone regardless of gender identification, ethnicity, religion, age or disability.

DVConnect Womensline 1800 811 811 (24/7)

DVConnect Mensline 1800 600 636 (9 am to midnight)

dvconnect.org.au

If you or someone you know is at risk of domestic and family violence:

Find more information about what a healthy relationship looks like at qld.gov.au/LGBTIQendDFV

Talk to a friend or family member you can trust.

Talk to a counsellor.

Develop a safety plan to protect yourself. Search ‘safety plan’ at qld.gov.au for information.

In an emergency call Triple Zero (000) and ask for the Police.

