Jake Andrich describes himself as a “Heavy Equipment Technician, Welder, Pipefitter & XXX Model…” He shares images and video of himself across a number of social media platforms as Jakipz. Additionally, he sells hotter content on sites like Onlyfans.

Times certainly change.

Once a muscular good-looking young man like Jake would only earn an income displaying his body and looks after a photographer or porn studio ‘discovered’ him.

In the modern world, models can set up their own business and keep personal control.

No longer need models such as Jake negotiate boundaries and endlessly argue their limits.

Of course, running your own business is hard work and does not always bring in a fortune.

Jake says, “The reality is I still work 10+ hours per day & then spend all my free time after work taking pics & making content for those who support me.”

Jake Andrich Instagram – Jakipz

RT to bless a freinds feed & wish them a MerryChristmas! 🎄🎁https://t.co/WQmjRY7Lyp pic.twitter.com/efDXIBtXd0 — Jakipz (@jakipz) December 25, 2018

Jake Andrich – XXX Model

Jake is 22 years old and started working out when he was 18.

After graduating high school he took a job building an oil refinery in an isolated area.

Living in a work camp on a two weeks on, one week off, FIFO basis, he had little to do at the end of his 12 to 14 hour work days.

So, he began to work out.

All that work certainly paid off and Jake is now able to make income from it.

If you’d like to see more of Jake check out any of his social media accounts.

And if you’d like to see lots more of him, you can always take out a subscription to his hot content.

Here he is explaining his fitness journey in one of his YouTube videos.

