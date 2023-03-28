Heartstopper’s Kit Connor stops hearts with new gym pics

Heartstopper actor Kit Connor has unveiled his completely transformed physique in preparation for an upcoming film, and fans are struggling to keep their cool.

In a video posted to YouTube, Kit Connor discusses his newfound love for working out with his personal trainer, Nathaniel Massiah.

“The reason I got into the gym was kinda deep, to be honest,” the actor reveals in the video.

“When I got cast in Heartstopper, it’s based on a comic book and the character that I’m based on is like 6 foot 2, very big. I was shorter than I am now and skinnier.”

Upon the announcement of his casting, he then goes on to reveal, certain fans spoke out in opposition of him stepping into the role of Nick.

Packing on the muscle

In the clip, he goes on to explain that fans apparently described the actor as “somewhat underweight” for the role of Nick Nelson, for which he went on to receive the Children’s and Family Emmy Award for his exceptional leading performance.

Kit then used this to fuel his motivation to pack on the muscle, he says, revealing he “just started eating loads.”

“I was like, ‘If I’m eating this much, I might as well [train].’

“I started just doing push-ups, I was doing like 200 push-ups a day and then the only thing that was developing was my chest,” Kit says.

“There’s bits, if you look at Heartstopper, there’s a couple points where I’m wearing quite a tight shirt and… Yeah, the boobies were looking quite large.

“I was thinking, ‘Yes!’ but then I started properly hitting the gym.”

A good day for Kit Connor fans

Naturally, fans on Twitter are having well-mannered, respectful reactions to the new pictures:

With still no release date for season 2 of Heartstopper, Kit is seemingly keeping busy in between training and also shooting films.

This recent developmenet is hopefully a good omen that the actor is more comfortable in his identity after being unfortunately pressured into coming out last year.

