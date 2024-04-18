Heartstopper’s Kit Connor set to make Broadway debut

Heartstopper star Kit Connor is making his Broadway debut in a modern-day adaptation of Romeo and Juliet.

Alongside West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler, Connor is set to star in an adaptation of the Shakespearean play for the TikTok generation.

The synopsis reads: “The youth are fucked. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate.

“The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

A press release adds: “Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy now belongs to a new generation on the edge.”

The new version will be a musical, with songs by Jack Antonoff, most famous for his work with Taylor Swift.

“With the presidential election coming up in November, I felt like making a show this fall that celebrates youth and hope, and unleashes the anger young people feel about the world they are inheriting,” director Sam Gold said.

Kit Connor is set to make his Broadway debut sometime during Spring.

