Heartstopper’s Bradley Riches announces engagement

Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches has announced his engagment to partner Scott Johnston.

“I never thought I’d find someone who’s gets me and loves me for me,” Riches wrote.

“I have always struggled connecting my emotions in relationships and then @scottjohnston1.8 came, I felt safe and accepted and most importantly loved.”

Bradley Riches to return for ‘Heartstopper’ season three

Riches stars in Heartstopper as James McEwan and is expected to return for the forthcoming third season.

Season three wrapped production in December, and Netflix has announced the new series will premiere in October.

On X, Netflix shared a synopsis of the upcoming season: “This season, Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie.

“As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

“As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

In addition to his role on Heartstopper, Riches’ fame skyrocketed earlier this year as one of thirteen housemates on Celebrity Big Brother, where he placed sixth.

