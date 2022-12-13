Heartstopper star Kit Connor just won an Emmy Award

Kit Connor has won an Emmy for his performance as Nick Nelson in Netflix’s hit queer teen series Heartstopper.

The coming of age series, which dropped in April, tells the story of the burgeoning romance between high-strung student Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and his rugby player classmate Nick Nelson (Connor).

The series was nominated for multiple Children’s and Family Emmy Awards at the new awards’ inaugural ceremony.

And Kit Connor won the award for Outstanding Lead Performance for his Heartstopper role.

Unfortunately Connor couldn’t be there, but co-stars Sebastian Croft and Will Gao accepted the Emmy on Connor’s behalf.

“Kit, wherever you are, um, hi!” Croft said.

Gao added, “Kit has been so inspiring for us, and he really led the company of actors. This is so well deserved, and I can’t wait to give this to him.”

Connor’s co-star Joe Locke was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

Heartstopper also won several other Children’s and Family Emmys, including Outstanding Young Teen Series, Outstanding Casting, and Outstanding Writing.

Actress Olivia Colman’s portrayal of Nick Nelson’s mum also won Outstanding Guest Performance.

After the ceremony Kit Connor took to his Instagram story to address the win.

“Well, this is cool,” he wrote. “Thank you so much to everyone who watched the show.”

Netflix’s Heartstopper season two has finished filming

Netflix’s Heartstopper wrapped filming its highly anticipated second season earlier this month.

Creator Alice Oseman wrote on Instagram, “It’s been an incredibly intense few months on set with many new challenges for the cast and crew, but everyone rose to those challenges with such passion and skill and determination.

“Huge thanks to every single member of the cast and crew – everyone has worked ridiculously hard and given it their all, and for that, I am eternally grateful.

“This season is going to be so magical and I can’t wait to get started on post-production!”

Netflix has yet to share the official release date for the new batch of Heartstopper episodes.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.