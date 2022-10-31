Heartstopper star gets flood of support after sad coming out tweet

Heartstopper star Kit Connor has shared that he is bisexual in a devastating coming out tweet that he said he felt “forced” to write.

The actor became an overnight star as Nick Nelson in Netflix’s hugely successful queer series earlier this year.

But since then he’s copped relentless pressure and speculation from fans over his sexuality.

When vision of Connor holding hands with a female actress hit Twitter, fans hurled accusations of so-called “queerbaiting” after his Heartstopper role. The actor ultimately quit the platform in September.

Connor tweeted this week that some of Heartstopper’s fans “missed the point” of the series with the speculation.

He wrote, “Back for a minute. I’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself.

“I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

The actor’s tweet has sparked outrage across social media, with thousands flocking to support him, appalled that he was “forced” to come out.

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman lamented the fact that people had ignored the lessons of the show and pressured Connor about his sexuality.

“I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes,” she tweeted.

“I hope all those people are embarrassed as F**K. Kit you are amazing.”

Co-star Joe Locke, who plays boyfriend Charlie Spring on the Netflix show, also tweeted, “You owe nothing to anyone. I’m so proud of you my friend.”

Kizzy Edgell, one of the other stars of Heartstopper, replied and wrote: “I love u Kit I’m sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you. Been treated so unfairly.”

Another actor from the show, Sebastian Croft, said, “Kit Connor, the world doesn’t deserve you. Love you my friend.”

Kit stars as Nick Nelson in Heartstopper, a very sweet high school queer romance based on a series of graphic novels by Alice Oseman. In the series, Nick realises he is queer when he falls for the openly-gay Charlie (Locke) — who was outed.

Anger over Netflix star ‘forced to come out’

The two lead actors of queer Netflix drama Young Royals also reached out to Kit Connor on social media.

Edvin Ryding tweeted, “feel for you Kit, sending all the love i have your way.”

Co-star Omar Rudberg added, “This makes me so sad! People are mean. Sending hugs your way. F__k ‘em!!”

Earlier this year, Connor had spoken about why he’d resisted publicly putting a label on his sexuality.

“In the cast, I’m 18 and we have a few people in their early 20s, and even with those older members of the cast, we’re all so young,” he told the Reign with Josh Smith podcast.

“And to start speculating about our sexualities and maybe pressuring us to come out when maybe we’re not ready.

“I mean, for me, I just feel like I’m perfectly confident and comfortable in my sexuality. But I’m not too big on labels and things like that.

“I’m not massive about that. And I don’t feel like I need to label myself, especially not publicly.”

Heartstopper is streaming now on Netflix.

