Netflix’s Heartstopper adds new faces as season two starts production

Heartstopper actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor hold scripts for season two of Netflix series.
Image: Netflix

Netflix has announced that beloved queer drama series Heartstopper has officially kicked off production on its second season.

And four new cast members confirmed to be joining up for the new episode.

The coming of age series tells the story of the burgeoning romance between high-strung student Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and his rugby player classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

After the first season dropped in April, the series became a huge success for the streaming service.

Netflix quickly renewed the show for two more seasons less than a month after its debut.

Now Netflix has released a way-too-short teaser video, featuring the cast greeting fans as they reunite for a script read-through.

New Heartstopper cast members also get introduced, including actor Jack Barton as David Nelson, who is the older brother of Nick (Connor). Unfortunately, David is not happy about Nick and Charlie’s relationship.

Meanwhile, Leila Khan plays Sahar Zahid (a Higgs student), and Bradley Riches as James McEwan (a Truham student), and Nima Taleghani as Mr Farouk (a Truham teacher)

Netflix is yet to confirm the release date for the new season. The first season of Heartstopper is streaming on Netflix.

