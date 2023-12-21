‘Heartstopper’ reaches record-breaking milestone

Critically acclaimed LGBTQIA+ romance comic Heartstopper has set a major record in its native UK.

According to The Guardian, the fifth volume of Alice Oseman’s hit comic (on which the tv series is based) just became the fastest-selling graphic novel in the UK ever.

Screen Rant reports that the fifth installment has sold a whopping “60,012 copies in the first three days since its release on 7 December,” In Australia and New Zealand, the comic has also hit the top of the charts.

“I am completely blown away by the news,” Oseman said.

“Heartstopper is a story I care so much about and for it to break records is something I could never even have imagine.”

“Heartstopper is a story that centres joy, love and queerness, and to see it embraced in this way by so many readers, young and old, gives me a real sense of hope. I am extremely grateful to all the fans who have supported me and the Heartstopper journey, it all feels incredibly special.”

Waterstones’ head of books Bea Carvalho added that Oseman’s “portrayal of friendship and young love is wholly positive, relatable, and never patronising, garnering an incredibly loyal fanbase amongst teens and older readers alike.

“It has been great to see the sales of the books spike as a result of the successful and faithful TV adaptation: following the first week of broadcast sales rose by over 220 percent across the whole series.”

Meanwhile, the third series of Heartstopper’s TV adaptation wrapped filming just this week, as revealed by actor Joe Locke in an Instagram story.

“Bye for now Charlie Warlie x” he wrote alongside photos of the cast and crew behind the scenes.

Oseman promised the series would head into ‘uncharted territory’ when it is released.

In a post on Instagram, Alice wrote: ‘Heartstopper S3 is wrapping TODAY! We have a few more hours of our final day to get through, but I wanted to express how deeply grateful I am to the cast and crew for their hard work, dedication, skill and endurance over the past 11 weeks, and for once again bringing a season of Heartstopper to life.

Heartstopper Season 1 and 2 is available to stream via Netflix.

