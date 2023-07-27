Grindr employees unionize due to CEO’s murky politics

Nate Woodall

Death in the Sauna: Dennis Altman talks new murder mystery novel

Andrew M Potts

Family devastated after bullied Qld trans boy takes his life

Jordan Hirst

2009: Palm Springs Sugar Daddy Ken

Destiny Rogers

Sigrid Thornton plays matriarch with secrets in camp thriller Slant

Jordan Hirst

FIFA shuts down reporter’s sexuality question at Women’s World Cup

Jordan Hirst

MrBeast YouTube star Kris Tyson comes out as trans

Jordan Hirst

1993: Earring Magic Ken – aka – Gay Ken

Destiny Rogers
Entertainment

Heartstopper: Joe Locke teases “10-minute kissing montage” in Season 2

Sarah Davison
Heartstopper season two
Image: Netflix

In Season two of Heartstopper, Nick and Charlie will take their relationship to the next level.  

In an interview with Radio Times, actor Joe Locke (Charlie) said fans can expect a more “mature” relationship in season two.

“They can’t keep their hands off each other,” Locke said.

“In the first episode there’s a 10-minute kissing montage, which I think is very, very apt for the season. They’re very much getting more comfortable with each other, in each other’s space.

“The relationship is becoming more like a proper relationship rather than a school boy romance.”

READ MORE: Nick and Charlie go official in new Heartstopper season 2 trailer

He attributed the shift to his character’s growing confidence.

“Charlie had this quiet confidence in season 1,” he said.

“He was able to ask Nick out… which I think takes a lot of guts. But in season 2 we see more of feisty Charlie. He stands up for what he believes in, and that was so fun.”

Heartstopper promises new romance

And season two also promises fans a burgeoning romance between Elle and Tao.

“Now with Elle and Tao, it’s going to be a moment,” actress Yasmin Finney (Elle) said.

“It really is. It’s going to be a massive moment. I can just see it.

“I remember when I watched that Pose scene [with Indya Moore and Evan Peters, where she’s like, “Do you love me as a trans woman?”] and now I’m so proud that I’ve been able to create something that lives up to that and something that romanticises a trans person in a positive light, that’s not negative. And something that is just powerful to the viewer. I’m super grateful for that.”

READ MORE: Kit Connor opens up about fans ‘forcing’ him to come out

For the latest lesbiangaybisexualtransgenderintersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Heartstopper season two trailer
Nick and Charlie go official in new Heartstopper season 2 trailer
Kit Connor Heartstopper Season 2
Kit Connor opens up about fans ‘forcing’ him to come out
Heartstopper season two 2
Get a sneak peek at the opening scene of Heartstopper Season 2
Heartstopper Season 2
Netflix releases first images of ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2
Heartstopper’s Kit Connor stops hearts with new gym pics
Heartstopper actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor hold scripts for season two of Netflix series.
Netflix’s Heartstopper adds new faces as season two starts production

MENU

Back
Feedback