Heartstopper: Joe Locke teases “10-minute kissing montage” in Season 2

He attributed the shift to his character’s growing confidence.

“Charlie had this quiet confidence in season 1,” he said.

“He was able to ask Nick out… which I think takes a lot of guts. But in season 2 we see more of feisty Charlie. He stands up for what he believes in, and that was so fun.”

Heartstopper promises new romance

And season two also promises fans a burgeoning romance between Elle and Tao.

“Now with Elle and Tao, it’s going to be a moment,” actress Yasmin Finney (Elle) said.

“It really is. It’s going to be a massive moment. I can just see it.