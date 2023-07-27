Heartstopper: Joe Locke teases “10-minute kissing montage” in Season 2

In Season two of Heartstopper, Nick and Charlie will take their relationship to the next level.
In an interview with Radio Times, actor Joe Locke (Charlie) said fans can expect a more “mature” relationship in season two.
“They can’t keep their hands off each other,” Locke said.
“In the first episode there’s a 10-minute kissing montage, which I think is very, very apt for the season. They’re very much getting more comfortable with each other, in each other’s space.
“The relationship is becoming more like a proper relationship rather than a school boy romance.”
He attributed the shift to his character’s growing confidence.
“Charlie had this quiet confidence in season 1,” he said.
“He was able to ask Nick out… which I think takes a lot of guts. But in season 2 we see more of feisty Charlie. He stands up for what he believes in, and that was so fun.”
Heartstopper promises new romance
And season two also promises fans a burgeoning romance between Elle and Tao.
“Now with Elle and Tao, it’s going to be a moment,” actress Yasmin Finney (Elle) said.
“It really is. It’s going to be a massive moment. I can just see it.
“I remember when I watched that Pose scene [with Indya Moore and Evan Peters, where she’s like, “Do you love me as a trans woman?”] and now I’m so proud that I’ve been able to create something that lives up to that and something that romanticises a trans person in a positive light, that’s not negative. And something that is just powerful to the viewer. I’m super grateful for that.”
