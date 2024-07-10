Screen

Heartstopper: Check out the first photos of season three

Heartstopper season three
Images: Samuel Dore/Netflix.

As we get closer to the October launch of Heartstopper season three, Netflix has blessed fans with a sneak peek at the upcoming season. 

According to author Alice Oseman, the upcoming season is a more ‘grown up’ iteration of the series we know and love.

“We are doing something that will feel very different, and people will be surprised, and I can’t wait,” Oseman said.

“Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through Season 3,” she continued.

“While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

The newly released images do hint at troubled waters for our favourite couple Nick (Kit Conner) and Charlie (Joe Locke), with two images showing the duo appearing stressed.

However, they also show Darcey Olsson (Kizzy Edgell) and Tara Jones (Corinna Brown) looking happier than ever before, and Tao Xu (William Gao) and Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney) embracing.

The first look images also include an appearance of a brand new character for the series — Oliver (played by Jensen Clayden).

As Oseman told Tudum, “Oliver Spring will be making a small but festive appearance in Season 3 of Heartstopper as a younger cousin of Tori and Charlie.

“I’m so excited for the fans of the show to meet this beloved character from the comics!”

Heartstopper season 3 will arrive on Netflix on October 3, 2024.

Sarah Davison
After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

