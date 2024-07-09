Heartbreak High star Ayesha Madon comes out as bisexual

Australian actress Ayesha Madon has opened up about her sexuality.

Ayesha Madon is best known for playing Amerie Wadia in Netflix’s very queer and very popular comedy drama Heartbreak High.

In a chat with Gay Times, the star revealed she’s bisexual but has only realised “properly admitted” she likes women in the past few years.

Ayesha explained her first kiss was with a girl called Louise, on whom she had “the biggest crush” as a child.

“I only properly admitted, out loud, that I was bisexual two or three years ago. It feels recent,” she told Gay Times.

“It’s pretty interesting watching myself be attracted to [girls]. My first kiss was with a girl.

“I’ve actually never spoken about my sexuality before in anything, so this is pretty new.”

Ayesha shared that she first kissed Louise when the pair were in acting classes together as kids.

“I remember she was chewing gum and in order to kiss her, I had to pretend that I wanted to try the gum. We kissed and it was amazing,” she said.

“Since then, [with] how much more normalised it’s becoming, it’s given me the courage to feel comfortable.

She added, “Growing up, I felt myself being conditioned or gaslighted into thinking that I was straight.

“I look back now at all these signs that I’ve had crushes on girls my whole life. But in my head, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s just nothing’.”

Ayesha Madon weighs in on Heartbreak High ending

Ayesha Madon is one of the ensemble leads in Netflix’s Heartbreak High. The teen drama premiered in 2022 and released its season two in April.

In May, Netflix confirmed the global hit series had been renewed for a third and final season.

“It’s a bit sad because it’s a little goodbye. But it’s the perfect time to wrap up,” Ayesha told News Corp this week.

“I feel like art needs to be really intentional. Obviously there’s monetary value associated with Heartbreak High and I definitely think it could be one of those shows that continues to make money.

“I’m really glad that our writers put so much value on narrative and decided it’s the right time to close it, rather than waiting to not get renewed.

“That way we can wrap things up correctly and intentionally. I think it’s gonna be a great one.”

“It’s a real privilege in this country to have an Australian-made series do well around the world. It’s really special and rare.”

Last week, Ayesha Madon released her latest single Blame Me, after her pop music debut Eulogy in March.

Heartbreak High is streaming on Netflix.

