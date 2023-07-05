HBO doco tells true story of serial killer’s grisly gay murders

New HBO docuseries Last Call, examining how a serial killer evaded justice as he murdered gay men in 1990s New York City, is coming to streaming soon.

Dubbed “The Last Call killer,” nurse Richard Rogers murdered and dismembered gay and bisexual men between 1992 and 1993 after meeting them at Manhattan bars late at night.

Eventually, Rogers was eventually convicted of two counts of first degree murder in 2001. He’s serving two life sentences.

But he is suspected of also carrying out multiple other gay murders.

The killings and the activism they spark are the subject of HBO’s true crime series Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York. The four-part series is streaming in Australia on Binge from Monday.

“In the early 1990s, homophobia and hate crimes [are] on the rise as the AIDS crisis worsens,” the synopsis reads.

“A serial killer preys upon gay men in New York City, infiltrating queer nightlife to find his victims.”

The series centres on the victims and the activists who fought for justice and “the prejudices and attitudes” at the time.

“Deep-rooted biases in the criminal justice system and the media’s distorted public perception of the victims undermined the investigation and enabled a brutal killer to prey on a marginalised populace,” the synopsis reads.

“The complexities of the closet combined with a long-standing mistrust of law enforcement further complicated the case.

“It also highlights the heroic efforts of activists, including the NYC Anti-Violence Project, to force law enforcement to recognise and protect the queer community.”

Last Call documentary series coming to streaming

A trailer for the series features victim’s friends and family and queer people who lived in fear at the time.

“Queer bars were one of the few places where we could come and feel safe,” one person says.

“And then, all of a sudden, everything was taken away.”

Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York is streaming in Australia on Binge from Monday, July 10.

