History

Haz’ell LaBelle and a memorable Brisbane’s Queens Ball

Haz'ell LaBelle

On this evening of the 63rd Annual Queens Ball, we cast our minds back to memorable Queens Ball performance of days gone by, featuring the inimitable Haz’ell LaBelle.

Elaborate plans had been made to feature never-been-seen full-frontal nudity by Haz’ell and two male dancers. There were two main obstacles to overcome. Firstly, nudity remained illegal in Queensland. Secondly, neither male dancers wished to show everything.

Haz’ell had no qualms about stage nudity. She was infamous for wearing no underwear. But the male dancers, Colin and David, expressed reservations.Haz’ell assured them that strobe lighting would allow the audience sufficient glimpses of nudity to create a WOW factor but deny any focus on anatomical detail.

Haz’ell LaBelle arrives onstage aloft

They carried Haz’ell onstage aloft, sitting astride their shoulders in a dance position properly termed la grand écarté a la quatrième. It translates roughly as ‘big blown-apart 4th’ but is better known as ‘the splits’. Haz’ell enjoyed renown for both the splits and overhead height kicks, always sans underwear. Lady Godiva dismounted centre stage. The trio slipped into small garments to cover their modesty before the stage lights-proper came up.

Cheeky but not immodest. Well… not immodest on the night, at least.

Punchbowl Studios in Brisbane Arcade acted as official Ball photographer for many years. Sweida’s, perhaps the only local retailer of sequins and cheap wigs, was in the same arcade. Ball-goers visited before the Ball for costume supplies and afterwards for photographs.

Punchbowl displayed the numbered pics in their front window. Would-be purchasers placed an order and returned a few days later once the images were developed from the negatives.

Yes… archaic, we know.

The first visitor to the shop after this particular Ball looked in the window and discovered the photographer’s flash had cut straight through the strobe lighting, illuminating every tiny detail.

There, on public display, in JohBjelke-Petersen’s Queensland, large as life — two penises and a vagina — boldly despoiling the moral landscape of the deep north. Unheard of behaviour!

This in a state that insisted on a custom edition of Penthouse Magazine with g-stringed nude models. Even that sometimes proved insufficient for the local censorship board who disallowed the sale of the magazine until the nipples were covered. People once found gainful employment in Brisbane scrawling over nipples with a Nikko pen. The photographs were quickly removed from display, and they and the negatives destroyed.

That infamous time queens drank Wallaby Bob’s pub dry.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Brisbane Pride's community heroes pose together with a pride flag
Have your say in Brisbane Pride’s biggest community survey
Brisbane drag performers at the 62nd annual Queens Ball in Brisbane
Nominate your local heroes for Brisbane’s Queens Ball Awards
Brisbane drag performers at the 62nd annual Queens Ball in Brisbane
Save the date for Brisbane Pride’s 63rd Queens Ball
Dr Bernard Gardiner gets Lifetime Achievement Award at Queens Ball Awards
Community legend Dr Bernard Gardiner gets top Queens Ball honour
Queens Ball awards
All the winners from the 62nd annual Queens Ball Awards
Brisbane drag queens at the Queens Ball Awards 2022
Cast your votes now for this year’s Queens Ball Award nominees