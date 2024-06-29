Haz’ell LaBelle and a memorable Brisbane’s Queens Ball

On this evening of the 63rd Annual Queens Ball, we cast our minds back to memorable Queens Ball performance of days gone by, featuring the inimitable Haz’ell LaBelle.

Elaborate plans had been made to feature never-been-seen full-frontal nudity by Haz’ell and two male dancers. There were two main obstacles to overcome. Firstly, nudity remained illegal in Queensland. Secondly, neither male dancers wished to show everything.

Haz’ell had no qualms about stage nudity. She was infamous for wearing no underwear. But the male dancers, Colin and David, expressed reservations.Haz’ell assured them that strobe lighting would allow the audience sufficient glimpses of nudity to create a WOW factor but deny any focus on anatomical detail.

Haz’ell LaBelle arrives onstage aloft

They carried Haz’ell onstage aloft, sitting astride their shoulders in a dance position properly termed la grand écarté a la quatrième. It translates roughly as ‘big blown-apart 4th’ but is better known as ‘the splits’. Haz’ell enjoyed renown for both the splits and overhead height kicks, always sans underwear. Lady Godiva dismounted centre stage. The trio slipped into small garments to cover their modesty before the stage lights-proper came up.

Cheeky but not immodest. Well… not immodest on the night, at least.

Punchbowl Studios in Brisbane Arcade acted as official Ball photographer for many years. Sweida’s, perhaps the only local retailer of sequins and cheap wigs, was in the same arcade. Ball-goers visited before the Ball for costume supplies and afterwards for photographs.

Punchbowl displayed the numbered pics in their front window. Would-be purchasers placed an order and returned a few days later once the images were developed from the negatives.

Yes… archaic, we know.

The first visitor to the shop after this particular Ball looked in the window and discovered the photographer’s flash had cut straight through the strobe lighting, illuminating every tiny detail.

There, on public display, in JohBjelke-Petersen’s Queensland, large as life — two penises and a vagina — boldly despoiling the moral landscape of the deep north. Unheard of behaviour!

This in a state that insisted on a custom edition of Penthouse Magazine with g-stringed nude models. Even that sometimes proved insufficient for the local censorship board who disallowed the sale of the magazine until the nipples were covered. People once found gainful employment in Brisbane scrawling over nipples with a Nikko pen. The photographs were quickly removed from display, and they and the negatives destroyed.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.