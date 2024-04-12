Have your say in Brisbane Pride’s biggest community survey

The folks at Brisbane Pride are inviting all members of Brisbane’s LGBTQIA+ community to participate in their wide-ranging Annual Community Survey.

“In a world where every voice counts, yours is crucial to us,” Brisbane Pride explains.

“We are on a mission to dive deep into the health, wellbeing, and unique challenges our community face.

“Through our Annual Community Survey, we aim to gather valuable data that will not only inform our strategies, but also empower us to tailor events and initiatives that resonate with everyone in our community.

“Share your experiences, your concerns, and your suggestions. Let’s shape a vibrant, inclusive future together.”

Brisbane Pride says the survey is anonymous and takes approximately 30 minutes to complete.

Information collected will help form their Annual Community Snapshot, which the organisation use to shape their focus and initiatives.

Have your say by completing the survey at the website here.

Brisbane Pride Festival is back in September

Each year, Brisbane Pride hosts the city’s annual Pride Festival in September. The annual Brisbane Pride Festival features a month-long calendar of events.

Each year, the festival culminates in Queensland’s biggest pride events – the Rally, March and Fair Day – attracting thousands of loud and proud punters to the city.

Before then, the 63rd Queens Ball will return to City Hall this June.

The glitzy gala event is the longest-running continuous LGBTIQ event in the world, now hosted each year by Brisbane Pride.

At the Ball on June 29, 2024, the Queens Ball Awards will go to more than a dozen individuals, organisations and groups for their achievements for Queensland’s LGBTQIA+ community.

Earlier this week, Brisbane Pride opened nominations for this year’s Queens Ball Awards categories. Nominations are open until April 30.

