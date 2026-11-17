Have you seen Simon Thuijs? The 32-year-old Perth man has been reported missing in Brisbane. Police and the community are seeking help locating him.
Simon Thuijs, an AI expert at BHP, was in Brisbane attending a conference when he disappeared on Saturday, November 14.
Police are seeking public assistance locating Simon, who “was last seen on Butterfield Street around 11:45 am and has not been seen or heard from since. Police and family have concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition.”
Simon has been described as Caucasian, approximately 170cm tall, with brown hair. He was last seen leaving the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.
It’s believed he was wearing a blue, black and white striped polo shirt with a navy-blue collar and white shoes. He wears thick, wide-rimmed glasses and has a short beard.
Police are appealing to Simon, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, to come forward immediately.
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Family and partner travel from Perth to assist with search
Meant to fly home on Friday morning, Simon missed his flight after suffering a medical episode.
Simon’s partner, Augustin Garcia Haag, told the Daily Mail that he first presented to hospital on Friday night after experiencing a mental health episode.
He was discharged later that evening before and on Saturday morning returned to the Emergency Department again on Saturday morning.
After waiting for about an hour, he reportedly left the hospital and has not been seen since.
“When he left emergency, he left his backpack, his medication, his phone and wallet behind,” Garcia Haag told the Daily Mail.
“We understand that he could be confused and disoriented. Brisbane is not a place he knows well.”
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Simon is well known within Perth’s LGBTIQA+ community as the founder of the Perth Pythons LGBT+ hockey team.
If anyone has seen Simon or knows any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Police, quoting reference number QP2602254644.
If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or at QLife.org.au. Lifeline 13 11 14. Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800. Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636.
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.