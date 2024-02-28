“Haters like to hate” NSW Police Commissioner facing backlash

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb has faced significant criticism following the alleged murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

This criticism came to a head on Tuesday, with the Mardi Gras board officially rescinding the invitation of the police to march in uniform in Saturday’s parade. However, as of Wednesday, the board is allowing officers to march in plain clothing without firearms.

Criticism has been pointed towards NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb and her statements surrounding the case. In a press conference on Tuesday, the Commissioner stated that she was “very grateful” to the accused for providing the information needed to discover the couples’ remains.

This came after an interview with the Commissioner on 7NEWS’ Sunrise, where in response to a question asking about the criticism she’s received around her handling of the case, Webb stated;

There will always be haters. Haters like to hate, isn’t that what Taylor (Swift) says?

Webb has also faced criticism surrounding her choice of the phrase “crime of passion” when describing the alleged murders. She has since apologised for this.

It is a crime and I qualified that by saying it’s of a domestic nature, a stalking nature and we allege two murders. So I again say my apologies, if that word upset people, and it wasn’t intended that way. It was intended to distinguish it from a gay hate crime.

Following the rescinded invitation of police to march in the parage in uniform by the Mardi Gras board, the President of the Police Association of NSW stated “To say I’m disappointed… is an understatement”.

“While disappointed with this outcome, NSW Police will continue to work closely with the LGBTIQA+ community and remain committed to working with organisers to provide a safe environment for all those participating in and supporting this Saturday’s parade”, a NSW Police spokesperson said on Tuesday echoing these same sentiments.

The alleged murders of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird have highlighted many issues within the police force itself involving officer’s access to firearms, and the systemic issues within the NSW police force that allowed this situation to unfold.

