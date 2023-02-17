Hateful bigot caught on video hurling slurs at Sam Smith

A video of a far-right homophobic heckler hurling verbal abuse at Sam Smith in New York City has gone viral online, and it’s seriously disturbing.

Another bystander filmed as Sam Smith, who is non-binary, walked through Central Park in New York City.

But the woman screeches at Sam in the video posted online, “You belong in hell! Sam Smith belongs in hell! You demonic, twisted, sick bastard.”

The woman also called the singer “evil” and “sick” and falsely accused them of being “a paedophile”.

The video was posted to Twitter and has racked up millions of views. People were horrified by the “absolutely abhorrent” abuse and praised Sam for their “unbothered” reaction.

“If anyone is demonic I’m going with that husky-throated thing yelling,” one person wrote.

“Gender non-conformity is scarier to these people than actual crimes,” another wrote.

“How do people get so angry at Sam Smith. In every interview, they seem like such a nice, genuine person. Just let people live,” someone else said.

Sam Smith gets called “demonic, bastard and pedophile” in the streets of New York by an elderly woman, following their Grammy performance. pic.twitter.com/L66BYBSgxZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 16, 2023

Sam Smith and Kim Petras delivered a devil-themed performance of big hit Unholy, including red latex and devil horns, at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Last month, Sam called out the harassment they faced in public after they came out as non-binary.

“What people don’t realize with trans and non-binary people in the UK is it’s happening in the street,” Sam told Apple Beats 1’s Zane Lowe.

“I’m being abused in the street verbally more than I ever have.

“So, that was the hardest part, I think, was being at home in the UK and having people shouting at me in the street. Someone spat at me in the street. It’s crazy.

“It’s just so sad that we’re in 2023 and it’s still happening. It’s exhausting.”

Sam Smith touring Australia this year

Sam Smith also recently announced Australian and New Zealand tour dates for later this year. On Gloria the tour, Sam will play arena concerts around Australia in October and November.

“I’m so excited to be launching Gloria the tour Australia and New Zealand dates,” Sam said.

“Both countries hold such a special place in my heart, and we’re working hard on delivering an incredible show for you all. I can’t wait for you to see it and be with you all again soon.”

