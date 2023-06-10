Hate Crime Inquiry examines Wendy Waine murder

The NSW Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes yesterday heard evidence about the 1985 murder of Sydney trans woman Wendy Waine.

Popular drag performer Wendy Waine appeared regularly at Pete’s Beat on Oxford Street. She also did occasional guest appearances at the world-famous Les Girls. Counsel assisting the inquiry Kathleen Heath described Wendy Waine as a dazzling stage personality.

Highly professional

“The shows that she produced have been described as highly professional, extremely colourful and lavish.

“Ms Waine’s stage personality was described as dazzling.”

At the time of her death, Wendy Waine had also taken up sex work.

Wendy Waine died violently on the evening of April 30, 1985, found naked in her bedsit, apparently knocked unconscious by a blow to the head, then shot twice in the back.

Multitude of theories

The inquiry heard yesterday that there was a “multitude of theories” about the identity of the killer or killers.

Physical evidence suggested the use of an automatic pistol but the killer/s removed the bullets from the scene. Kathleen Heath described those as hallmarks of a professional hit.

“It supports an inference that she was killed by a person who had knowledge of the value of ballistic evidence to investigators.”

Witnesses in 1985 suggested multiple suspects including a security guard and a police officer from Darlinghurst Station. An anonymous witness claimed underworld figure Neddy Smith organised the hit because Wendy Waine “knew too much”. According to someone else, when another person packaged heroin for sale in Wendy’s flat, she flushed it, potentially setting herself up for retaliation.

The last person to see Wendy alive, saw her with a tattooed young man in a laneway where she solicited sex work.

Kathleen Heath said, “Her work as a street-based sex worker exposed her to significant risks of violence generally.”

The inquiry heard the original police investigation left loose ends and grounds for serious concern about why lines of inquiry were not pursued.

“Regrettably today we are no closer to knowing the identity of Ms Waine’s killer or potentially, killers,” said Kathleen Heath.

The inquiry’s eighth block of hearings concluded on Friday.

Supreme Court judge John Sackar will deliver a final report to the NSW government in August.

