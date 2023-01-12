Has Katter’s Australian Party rejected the gender binary?

Australian political parties take a varied approach to the gender options they allow potential members. Most surprisingly, Katter’s Australian Party (KAP) appears to reject the gender binary by offering Male, Female or Other options. (Screengrab below.)

It seems strange that Bob Katter’s eponymous political party would embrace genders other than Male and Female in light of party members’ previous pronouncements on related subjects.

Former Katter’s Australian Party Senator Fraser Anning described gender diversity as ‘garbage’ in his 2018 maiden speech to the senate.

“Given that everyone knows there are only two genders, if you can be persuaded to agree to and advocate in support of the false claim that there are ‘an infinite number of genders’, then, without realising it, you have surrendered your political soul.”

Nepo Baby

In 2020, Queensland state leader of Katter’s Australian Party, Katter offspring, Rob Katter, proposed legislation to protect gender-specific language. He said the Bill sought to “protect an individual’s right to use traditional gender-based language” and refuse gender-neutral terms.

Bob Katter himself previously dismissed homosexuality as a fashion trend. He also claimed he never heard of gays before the age of 50. Katter, of course, went viral in 2017 for his strange segue from marriage equality to crocodile deaths. (Video below.)

So, has Bob seen the light and come over from the darkside? Unlikely. More probably, another KAP F-UP.

There are a few roos loose in the top paddock.

Expect the current form to disappear from the KAP website real quick. Of course, there’ll be an edit just as soon as Bob can dig up some coal to power the office generator. You can’t rely on renewable energy in Queensland. Not with all the shade that hat throws. And for Pell’s sake, someone buy the man some air freshener. Bob always looks as though someone near him just farted.

Labor, the Greens, Liberals and LNP

Labor allows a choice on their membership application of Male, Female, Other and Prefer not to say. Potential Greens members may, if they wish, note that they are Male, Female or Neither M nor F as optional other information. The Liberal Party allows a choice of Male or Female only.

Potential Nationals members must visit state pages for membership information. The Queensland LNP’s downloadable membership application does not query the gender of potential new members.

