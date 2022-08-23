Harry Styles talks ‘tender’ gay sex scenes in drama My Policeman

Harry Styles has opened up about filming gay sex scenes for his upcoming gay period drama film My Policeman.

The singer and actor stars opposite The Crown star Emma Corrin in the highly anticipated British film. Set in 1950s England, My Policeman tells the story of cop Tom Burgess, played by Harry, who embarks on a forbidden romance at a time when homosexuality was illegal.

Tom struggles to maintain his marriage to wife Marion (played by Corrin) as he secretly romances a lover, museum curator Patrick, played by David Dawson.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Harry Styles explained it was important to him the intimate scenes were “sensitive” and “loving”.

“So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it,” he explained.

“There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay.”

Harry added director Michael Grandage was key to the scenes and he wanted to show that gay sex is “tender and loving and sensitive”.

My Policeman moves between the characters in the 1950s, and 40 years later in the 1990s, when they’re reunited after Patrick suffers a stroke.

The actor went on to say it was “unfathomable” to him to think that being gay was illegal in the UK in the 1950s and opened up about his own journey with sexuality.

“It’s obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, ‘Oh, you couldn’t be gay. That was illegal,’” Styles said.

“I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it.

“[The film is] not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”

Watch the trailer for Harry Styles’ gay drama My Policeman below:

My Policeman is an adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel of the same name.

In a previous chat with Howard Stern, Harry Styles confirmed his contract specifically ruled out full-frontal nudity in the film.

Despite being in control of what would and wouldn’t be seen, Harry admitted that he still felt “vulnerable” filming the scenes.

“It does feel vulnerable. I’d never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways,” he said.

“I think the most important thing in that stuff is trust. I think if you speak about it properly with everyone that’s involved…

“If you remember that the most important thing on the set is the two human beings doing it.

“If at any point either one of you is uncomfortable, I think having the conversation where it’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter if they’re getting great stuff, if you don’t feel good, you tell me and we’ll stop.’

“I think being able to trust your director is a gift. That was very helpful. It really meant for kind of a really nice experience working on that movie.”

Dawn French raves about Harry Styles’ performance in My Policeman

The highly anticipated My Policeman isn’t out for a few months. But a lucky few have already seen it ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next year.

Actress and comedian Dawn French took to Instagram this week to reveal she’s one of them and gave the film a tick of approval.

“Had the privilege of seeing a screening of this utter treat #mypoliceman at #newlynfilmhouse this morning.

“All cast tip top, but @harrystyles is a REVELATION. Boy can proper act! Beautiful, heartbreaking, sensual film.”

