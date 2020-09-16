Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane defends JK Rowling

Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has defended JK Rowling in her ongoing trans rights stoush, suggesting the author’s critics are “waiting to be offended”.

JK Rowling has faced backlash all year for comments to her 14 million followers on gender identity and trans people’s access to identification and healthcare.

Now Harry Potter star Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the films, has weighed in, suggesting her critics “get over themselves”.

He told the Radio Times, “I don’t think what she said was offensive really.

“I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended.

“They wouldn’t have won the war, would they? That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, ‘Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight and carry on.’”

The 70-year-old said he didn’t want to comment further because, “I don’t want to get involved in all of that because of all the hate mail and all that s***… I don’t need [that] at my time of life.”

This week, JK Rowling faced more backlash after a viral early review of her new novel, Troubled Blood, revealed it features a male serial killer who disguises himself in women’s clothing.

Others who’ve read Troubled Blood have debated the extent to which Rowling employs archaic anti-trans tropes in the new novel.

However trans journalist Paris Lees summed up, tweeting, “Meanwhile over in the real world the number of trans people killed in Brazil has risen by 70% this past year.

“Young trans women are left to burn in cars and men who kill us (for being trans) are pardoned and sent home.

“It’s beyond depressing to live day in day out under the threat and memory of violence towards you while simultaneously being told that you are in fact the threat. It’s completely sick.

“Are you happy to live in a society that treats people like this? And if not how are we going to change it?”

Harry Potter stars speak up for the trans community

Other Harry Potter stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Eddie Redmayne have previously spoken out about JK Rowling’s views.

Watson tweeted, “Trans people are who they say they are. [They] deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.

“I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

Daniel Radcliffe also addressed Harry Potter fans young and old directly in an essay.

“To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you,” he said.

“I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you.”

