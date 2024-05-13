Harry Potter star plays Alexander Skarsgård’s sub in new film

A Harry Potter actor is set to play biker dom Alexander Skarsgård’s submissive in the upcoming “fun and filthy” kinky queer romance Pillion.

Harry Melling (above left), who’s now 35 (!) and famously played Dudley in the Harry Potter franchise, has joined the new movie Pillion alongside the sexy Swede Alexander (right).

Per Variety, the kinky romance flick follows Colin (Harry Melling), “a weedy wallflower letting life pass him by. That is until Ray (Alexander Skarsgård), the impossibly handsome leader of a motorbike club, takes him on as his submissive.”

“Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life, introducing him to a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way,” the synopsis adds.

“But as Colin steps deeper into Ray’s world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him.

“Has he found his calling, or simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?”

The new British flick, directed by Harry Lighton, is based on the novel 2020 Box Hill by Adam Mars-Jones.

The project will only start shooting in the UK in the coming months, with a release date in the future.

Last year, Alexander Skarsgard spent some time being led around on a leash in the bizarre sci-fi horror flick Infinity Pool.

Since Harry Potter, you may have also seen Harry Melling in the Netflix productions The Old Guard, The Pale Blue Eye and The Queen’s Gambit.

