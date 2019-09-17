Happy Pride from Brisbane Pride President Rebecca Johnson

Brisbane Pride President Rebecca Johnson is currently on secondment to the United Nations in Geneva. She sends this message to all on our most important celebration of the year.

To all LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy people, our loyal Allies, and also the wider Community.

Brisbane Pride Month and Fair Day is about Recognition and Self-Determination of all individuals. Take time for you, and above all, be Proud of who you are and the values you represent.

As a community, we have worked hard to ensure we are visible and together in the fight for recognition and equality.

Togetherness is a strength that builds the character of our communities.

Brisbane Pride Supporters

I acknowledge that Brisbane Pride Month and Fair Day would not be possible without the support of our sponsors. Therefore, we gratefully acknowledge Queensland Health and Brisbane City Council for their support.

I also thank the Queensland Police Service. Their participation in Stakeholder meetings ensures our Rally is safe and accessible for all.

As President, it is my commitment to continue bridging trusting relationships with the Queensland Police Service. We acknowledge the past and its impacts, but also work to create a more solid, safe and meaningful future ahead for all LGBTIQ+ SB people.

This year we will see record numbers in the march down to Fair Day.

Dykes on Bikes and First Nations Elders

They will include Dykes on Bikes and also our First Nations Elders leading Community groups, Government organisations, Community controlled organisations, Rainbow Families, Businesses and Emergency Services.

The March is an amazing display of commitment to Inclusion, Equality, Acceptance and the basic Human Right to live free from all forms of discrimination.

I acknowledge the Brisbane Pride Festival committee. The committee members work long volunteer hours to ensure all events are led by community, with community, and for community.

This year we encourage you all to Take time for you; embrace Fair Day, embrace the activities and the performances.

Above all, today is about you — your community, your allies, your families.

In conclusion, all the way from the United Nations in Geneva, I wish everyone in our glorious communities a safe and deadly 2019 Fair Day !!

Rebecca Johnson

