Happy Gay Christmas: ACL fires Martyn Iles

HAPPY GAY CHRISTMAS! Right in time for WorldPride 2023, the anti-LGBTQIA+ Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) fires Managing Director Martyn Iles.

The ACL’s termination of Iles exposes infighting in the organisation keen observers have noticed for years.

Iles announced his firing in a Facebook post.

“I hasten to add that there is no question of misconduct. Rather, the Board has reviewed ACL’s strategic direction and decided I am not the right person to lead the revised strategy, which focuses more primarily on political tactics, less on the gospel. Having heard this articulated, I absolutely agree with them that I am not the right person for that vision. I have always been a preacher first, a politician second (or third……).”

The Australian Christian Lobby describes itself as seeking “to bring a Christian influence to politics.”

However, that could only be true if the Christian Bible was just thousands of words dissing the LGBTQIA+ communities. Because that is the true focus of the Australian Christian Lobby.

As Christine Milne, then leader of the Australian Greens, said in 2012, the ACL’s “whole focus is to attack the gay community.”

ACL infighting and Drag Queen Storytime Suicide

Former Australian Senator Brian Greig posted to Facebook, “Truth is [Martyn Iles] was sacked for turning the ACL into a personality cult around him, cutting other ppl out, stealing the limelight and hyper-controlling all communications.”

As usual, Brian nails it.

Dictators cannot afford holidays. Things always go to shit for people who monopolise power when they go on vacation. Martyn Iles should have learned from Scott Morrison’s experience.

In January 2020, Martyn Iles scheduled a heap of posts on the Australian Christian Lobby Facebook page. He then flew to the US, hired a convertible and spent two weeks cruising the hi-ways and bi-ways.

In his absence, a protest occurred at a Drag Queen Storytime event in Brisbane followed by the suicide of the protest leader. Anti-LGBTQIA+ haters leapt on the issue with uncommonly gay abandon. But the Australian Christian Lobby was MIA. No one else enjoyed posting privileges.

Others within the organisation saw an opportunity the undermine the position of the now-dismissed Managing Director.

ACL sources offered material for QNews articles

The following month ACL Queensland Director Wendy Francis organised a ‘gay conversion therapy’ talkfest at Queensland’s Parliament House. The live-streamed event had little to do with conversion therapy and everything to do with trans-bashing.

I recorded the event and prepared a series of articles on speakers at the event, using screen captures as illustrations. Suddenly someone from within the ACL, whose identity I verified, contacted me with high-quality, high-resolution images from the event to better illustrate the stories.

I decided if the Australian Christian Lobby saw an advantage in my articles, I should discontinue the series.

Later, other sources from within the organisation made contact, sharing dirt on speakers at the event. Most of the scuttlebutt checked out.

So, one faction tried to use QNews to promote the event. Another saw a queer platform as the ideal vehicle to undermine the event.

As Brian Greig forecast yesterday, watch Wendy Francis.

