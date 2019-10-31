‘Happy crying’: The Veronicas’ Jess Origliasso got engaged

The Veronicas singer Jessica Origliasso has gotten engaged to partner Kai Carlton, after Carlton proposed on the couple’s one year anniversary.

“Happy 1 year & THE REST OF MY LIFE with you @kaigodlike,” Jess wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve been happy crying for 2 hours. I’ve never felt so full.”

Fans and friends of the singer sent the happy couple their congratulations.

Kai proposed to Jess in Joshua Tree in California. The LA-based taking to Instagram to express his love for his future wife.

“She said ‘yes’ and I’m the happiest mf alive,” Kai wrote on social media.

“I listened to Beyonce’s advice. @jessicaveronica here’s to a lifetime of love and memories.

“Thanks for being in my life.”

Kai, who is based in Los Angeles, has dated Jess for 12 months. The couple went public when they were snapped kissing at LA Pride earlier this year.

In June, Carlton opened up about his gender identity on Instagram, confirming he is transgender male. An Instagram follower asked Carlton at the time why he takes part in LGBTIQ events.

“Maybe I just don’t say it that much because I don’t see a reason to really say it socially,” he said.

“But I’m a trans male, so that’s why I am prideful.”

Kai later told his Instagram followers, “Jessie has supported me since we met. She has never pushed me to say anything about me coming out.

“I just sort of have gone along my journey while being in a relationship with her, and she’s been nothing but loving and accepting.”

The Veronicas duo Lisa and Jess made headlines last month after they were escorted off a Qantas plane.

The twins blasted the airline for the alleged actions of its staff during the “upsetting and confusing” incident.

In February, the Veronicas came to Brisbane to headline Big Gay Day at The Wickham in Fortitude Valley.

