Happy Birthday to Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the Leader of the Government in the Senate and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, born November 5, 1968.

Born in Malaysia, Penny Wong moved to Australia at the age of eight following her parent’s separation. Her mother had fallen in love and married Penny’s Malaysian Chinese father while studying at the University of Adelaide. The senator’s maternal forebears emigrated to South Australia in 1836.

Despite a significant Chinese population in colonial Australia, the country became predominantly European in the 20th century. Under the White Australia Policy, Chinese and Pacific Islanders suffered mass deportations.

Asian faces were a rarity when Penny Wong’s mother moved her family home in the 1970s. In her maiden speech to Parliament, Penny said that difference inspired abuse.

“It was a hard time to leave a familiar place and come somewhere where you and your family were seen as so different. Racial abuse was not unusual.”

After originally studying medicine, Penny changed to law. Her activism commenced at university. In 2001, 33-year-old Penny Wong won election to the Federal Senate. Her term commenced in July 2002, and she came out as a lesbian a month later becoming the first out lesbian federal parliamentarian. In 2008, she became the first Asian-born Australian cabinet minister.

Parliamentary career

During her parliamentary career, Penny Wong has displayed a ferocious intelligence that often leaves opponents floundering. Despite giving up medicine because of an aversion to blood, her clinical dissections of government ministers during Senate Estimates hearings became the stuff of legend.

But she is not without critics. Mention of her name frequently arouses ire concerning her opposition to legislation introduced by the Greens in 2010 to legalise same-sex marriage. A famously pragmatic politician, Senator Wong did what was necessary to retain her position in cabinet. Not that the 2010 legislation would have succeeded. As usual, Australian politicians proved far less progressive than the electorate. And Penny Wong later proved one of the country’s most powerful advocates for same-sex marriage. But many still see her 2010 position as a betrayal.

Minister for Foreign Affairs

Appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs in May 2022, Penny Wong moved quickly to reestablish Australia’s credentials on climate change. During the long years of missed opportunity under the Abbott/Turnbull/Morrison misgovernment, Australia became a pariah nation among Pacific Island nations for its inaction on climate change. The Lib/Nats not only failed to act, they weaponised climate change for partisan advantage.

Who could forget Peter Dutton caught on a hot mic joking about the consequences of rising sea levels for our Pacific neighbours?

“Time doesn’t mean anything when you’re about to have water lapping at your door.”

Many Happy Returns, Penny Wong. Hopefully, the Minister for Foreign Affairs finds time to spend with longtime partner Sophie Allouache and their two children on her birthday. 🏳️‍🌈🎂🏳️‍🌈🎉

