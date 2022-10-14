Happy Birthday Sue Bird 🏳️‍🌈💝🏳️‍🌈

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to Sue Bird, one of the most decorated basketball players of all time and a champion human being. She is also the fiance of soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe.

The four-time Women’s National Basketball Association champion and five-time Olympic gold medal winner retired from professional basketball in 2022.

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe met at the 2016 Rio Olympics. They bonded over their shared interest in social justice. The following year, Sue Bird came out. She said she knew she was gay since college and her friends and family had known about her sexuality for years.

The Rio Olympics gold medal winner considered coming out publicly a few times during the 2016 Games but ‘chickened out’.

But after settling into a relationship with Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird spoke openly about her sexuality in an interview with ESPN.

“I’m gay. Megan’s my girlfriend… These aren’t secrets to people who know me. I don’t feel like I’ve not lived my life. I think people have this assumption that if you’re not talking about it, you must be hiding it, like it’s this secret. That was never the case for me.”

Nude photoshoot

In 2018, Sue and Megan became the first same-sex couple on the cover of the iconic body issue of ESPN. They also posed together in a nude photoshoot for the issue.

Sue said that despite the need for visibility now, she hoped in the future a gay couple on a magazine cover would cease to matter.

“I think having a gay couple on [the cover], hopefully just becomes the norm.

“You want it to not be an issue.

“You want it to just be, ‘Oh, another couple is on there.’

“I think for us to be on it is the first step in that direction.”

Happy Birthday Sue Bird, and many more to come. 💝

