Features

Happy Birthday Stephen Bates MP, Member for Brisbane

Destiny Rogers
stephen bates mp
Image: Amsnel Gorgonio

It’s a big Happy Birthday to Stephen Bates MP, Member for Brisbane, Australian Greens Spokesperson on LGBTIQA+ and Youth, and Australian Greens Whip.

Born November 23, 1992, in South London, Stephen moved to Yeppoon Queensland as a teenager.

The former retail worker told parliament in his maiden speech that two pivotal moments shaped who he is and his politics. His experience of working poverty-wage jobs, and coming out as gay.

“Both impacted me deeply and forever changed how I saw the world.

“I spent my teenage years knowing I was gay and doing everything in my power to hide it.

“I told myself I would force myself to get married to a woman, have kids, and live in the suburbs.

“Because that is what you did. That is what you had to do. That is what was expected of me.

“I was lucky enough to have a very supportive family to come out to.

“But I spent years hiding myself because I couldn’t see anyone in my world that was openly gay.

“I made a promise to myself once I came out. If I ever found myself in a public role, that I would be open and proud of who I am – hence the rainbow gear,” he said, referring to a rainbow ‘bin chicken’ ibis badge, and rainbow watch strap.

“That I would be that person that I never saw growing up.

“Because if I can even help one person out there then this life will have all been worth it.”

2022 election

Stephen Bates won the seat of Brisbane for the Greens at the 2022 election despite strong Labor and Liberal campaigns in the much-coveted seat. Originally appointed Greens Spokesperson on LGBTIQA+ and Youth, he recently added the role of parliamentary whip for the Greens to his responsibilities.

Thirty years old today. Many happy returns Stephen Bates MP. 🏳️‍🌈🎉🏳️‍🌈

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Penny Allman-Payne and Pauline Hanson
‘How dare you’: Penny slams Pauline Hanson’s ‘dangerous’ bill
queensland attorney general transgender birth certificates gender markers petition
‘It’s rape’: Queensland government to ban sex act ‘stealthing’
Adam Hills The Last Leg performs parody song about Qatar gay executions
Adam Hills divides viewers with parody song about Qatar gay executions
Yiannopoulos teams up with Kanye West
Match made in hell: Milo Yiannopoulos teams up with Kanye West
Lara Alexander pictured next to rainbow flag and crucifix
Liberal MP’s campaign to support conversion therapy: ‘free speech’
Drag queen Courtney Act and Liberal Senator Alex Antic
Courtney Act hits back at Liberal senator’s vile ‘grooming’ slur