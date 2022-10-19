Happy Birthday Penny Sharpe, politician and advocate 🌈🎉

Many happy returns to Penny Sharpe, MLC, born October 22, 1970. The Leader of the Opposition in the NSW Legislative Council became the first open lesbian in the NSW Parliament in 2005.

In her inaugural speech to the MLC, Penny Sharpe spoke of the importance of family.

“I said earlier that I grew up in a so-called typical or traditional family. By that, I meant kids, a mum, and a dad, all related by blood. That might have made us traditional, but it is not what made us a family.”

Formed by blood or by choice, by love and by circumstance.

“Families are formed by blood or by choice, by love and by circumstance. Family are the people who, when you go to them, have to take you in. Family are the people you can turn to, the people you will turn to when things get tough. There are two-parent, one-parent, gay-parent and foster-parent families — there are families that do not have children at all.

“There are families that fit stereotypes and families that break moulds. We know who our families are and we love them regardless of how they are formed. It is this love and connection that makes them the foundation of our society.

“To the kids who are growing up in lesbian and gay families: your parents have thought very hard and overcome many challenges to bring you into the world. You are fortunate to live in families that understand the values of love, diversity, and acceptance.

“I hope that one day—one day soon—you will be living in a community that shows the same commitment to those values as your families do.”

Penny went on to thank her own family: her parents, children, and partner Jo Tilly who she met in 1993.

Marriage Equality

During her long political career, Penny Sharpe proved an effective campaigner on numerous issues: the environment, education, abortion, public health…

In Yes Yes Yes: Australia’s Journey to Marriage Equality, Shirleene Robinson and Alex Greenwich credit Penny Sharpe with an instrumental role in achieving marriage equality In Australia. After pushing Labor to support same-sex marriage, she campaigned strongly for the reform during Malcolm Turnbull’s 2017 postal vote.

Back in 2012, she said in a speech to the MLC that allowing loving couples to wed would hurt no one.

“Legislating for marriage equality will have zero effect on anyone else’s marriage. It will provide legal stability and recognition for two people who are seeking to commit to each other for life. If we truly believe that citizens should be equal under the laws of our country, then we cannot sustain an argument that says certain citizens are less equal than others.”

Advanced equality for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and intersex citizens

“In recent times our parliaments have passed laws that have advanced equality for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and intersex citizens. These laws have made a huge difference to the lives of our brothers, our sisters, our families, our neighbours, and our workmates. We can visit our partners in hospital — we can make decisions on behalf of our partners if they become incapacitated — we can keep our homes if our partners die. Our children are legally protected and recognised as our children. Children are able to find loving adoptive families that they otherwise would have been denied.

“In New South Wales same-sex couples are treated equally before the law. I hope that when the Commonwealth debates the bill for marriage equality our elected representatives will again rise to the challenge of progressing equality for all couples, no matter whom they love.”

Happy Birthday, Penny Sharpe. 🏳️‍🌈🥳🏳️‍🌈

