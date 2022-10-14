Happy Birthday Harriet Shing, Vic Minister for Equality

Sending birthday wishes to Harriet Shing. In 2022, Victoria’s first out lesbian parliamentarian also became one of the first openly gay ministers in the state.

Labor politician Harriet Shing won a seat in the Victorian Legislative Council in 2014. Then, in June 2022, Premier Daniel Andrews appointed her Minister for Equality, Regional Development and Water.

Harriet and Steve Dimopoulos (Minister for Tourism) became Victoria’s first openly gay frontbenchers. Harriet Shing is also the state’s first cabinet minister with a Chinese background.

When he appointed the new ministers, Premier Andrews spoke about the importance of representation.

“We always need to strive, all of us, need to strive to make that the parliament and the cabinet looks like the community it serves.”

Visibility and representation

Harriet Shring spoke of the difference visibility and representation made.

“It’s not that long ago it was an offence for us to be who we are; not that long ago people were convicted of offences of holding their partners’ hands in public. To now look around the line-up of ministers and to see visibility and representation means an enormous amount to those Victorians who struggle to see themselves represented in Parliament, who struggle to see themselves being supported.”

The new Minister for Equality also addressed Victoria’s transgender community.

“Trans rights are human rights. When we look at the levels of discrimination, harassment and the vilification that trans Victorians face every single day throughout their entire lives, it should be beyond doubt that we take the action necessary to make sure that they are protected, they are welcome and that they are supported to reach their very best potential.”

Many happy returns, Harriet Shing.

