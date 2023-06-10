Hans awarded Adelaide Cabaret Festival Icon Award

Hans, aka beloved South Australian entertainer, Matt Gilbertson, was awarded the Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2023 Icon Award at Adelaide’s Festival Theatre last night.

Matt Gilbertson

The award-winning performer remains an enduring crowd favourite at Adelaide Cabaret Festival. He has performed his own sold-out shows at the festival throughout the years. In 2021, he played the outrageous host of The Variety Gala alongside Artistic Director, Alan Cumming.

As Hans, Matt Gilbertson won the hearts of 16 million Americans in 2018 with his cheeky and electrifying song and dance routines on America’s Got Talent. He then returned to the USA to appear on America’s Got Talent: The Champions and made it to the Grand Final.

In his own words, “Darling, I went there to make America glitter again. It was calling me, and I answered!”

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Executive Producer Alex Sinclair described the performer as a long and loyal friend of Adelaide Festival Centre.

“Matt Gilbertson – Hans – encompasses everything that makes a cabaret artist glitter. Wit, charm, musicality, talent, tenacity, and the special ability to make audiences belly laugh. We are sure South Australians will join us in celebrating Matt’s incredible contribution to the entertainment and arts industry.”

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Cabaret Icon Award

The Cabaret Icon Award celebrates prominent figures who have had a significant impact on the Australian cabaret industry. The first Cabaret Icon Award was presented in 2013 when the festival was under the artistic direction of Kate Ceberano. The Award is now an annual tradition the festival is proud to present to the country’s finest cabaret creators.

Previous recipients include Reg Livermore AO, Rhonda Burchmore OAM, Frank Ford AM, Robyn Archer AO, Debra Byrne, David Bates, Meow Meow, David Campbell OAM, Paul Capsis and Libby O’Donovan OAM.

