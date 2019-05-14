Hannah Gadsby’s new show ‘Douglas’ to be released on Netflix

Hannah Gadsby has announced that Netflix will film and release her new stand-up show, Douglas, after the success of Nanette.

The Tasmanian-born comedian became a global star after her acclaimed stand-up show Nanette was released on Netflix.

Now Gadsby has announced that her hour-long comedy special, named after her beloved pet dog, will be available on the streaming service at some point next year.

“I’m so excited to announce today that Douglas will be released on Netflix in 2020,” she said in a statement.

“I’m really enjoying touring with the live performance, but there will be places in the world that I won’t be able to visit, so it’s wonderful that Netflix will bring the show to every corner of the globe.”

Douglas, named after the Tasmanian-born comic’s dog, premiered in Melbourne in March, and Gadsby is currently touring the show in the US until July.

After that, she’ll return to Australia for more Douglas dates around the country, though no shows currently announced in Queensland.

New special comes after success of ‘Nanette’

In the last 12 months, Gadsby has become a global star after Nanette got picked up by Netflix.

The show was supposed to be the comedian’s swansong before quitting comedy, but its immense success meant Gadsby had to abandon her plans to retire from comedy.

Last month it was announced Nanette had been nominated for a prestigious Peabody Award in the Entertainment category.

Even before Nanette was released on Netflix, it had won Gadsby multiple awards including Best Show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the Adelaide Fringe; and Best Comedy Performer at the Helpmann Awards.

Gadsby will also release her memoir, tentatively titled Ten Steps To Nanette, later in the year.

