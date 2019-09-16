Hannah Gadsby won an Emmy for ‘Nanette’, beating Beyoncé

Hannah Gadsby has won the 2019 Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for her acclaimed Netflix special Nanette.

The gong was handed out at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday and Sunday. The event is a precursor to the Primetime Emmys on September 22.

Gadsby beat an incredible lineup of nominees in the category to win the award: Beyoncé, Wanda Sykes, Adam Sandler, Amy Schumer, and James Corden.

The win the latest in a string of awards for the Australian comedian following the powerful special becoming a global hit.

The comedian said she was “so honoured” to receive the Emmy for Nanette.

“My gratitude to the Television Academy for recognizing my work, to Netflix for the embrace of my vision & to my team for their humbling faith in me,” she tweeted.

“If you found strength in Nanette, know that our stories matter; our humanity matters.”

In April, Gadsby began her US tour of new show Douglas, which is named after her dog. The show will come to Australia this December, including Brisbane dates in January.

Gadsby also announced Douglas would also be filmed and released on Netflix in 2020.

RuPaul’s Drag Race and Queer Eye also win Emmys

As well as Hannah Gadsby, there were also some other big LGBTIQ winners at the Creative Arts Emmys.

RuPaul took home yet another trophy for hosting Drag Race. He snatched his fourth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Series.

The VH1 series also won Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special.

Netflix’s Queer Eye also took home four Creative Arts Emmys, including one for outstanding structured reality Program.

Sending so much love to the team behind #QueerEye for their FOUR Emmy wins tonight — for Outstanding Structured Reality Program as well as Outstanding Casting, Directing, and Picture Editing for a Reality Program!! pic.twitter.com/jqHn1bGEno — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) September 15, 2019

