Hannah Gadsby signs new deal for more Netflix specials

Hannah Gadsby has signed a new multi-title deal with Netflix that will include a new solo comedy special as well as a special featuring a lineup of gender-diverse comedians.

The Australian comedian announced the news on Tuesday, almost a year after she blasted the streaming service for its handling of Dave Chappelle’s transphobia scandal.

“I’m chuffed to announce that Netflix has agreed to work with me on a stand up special that will showcase genderqueer voices from around the world,” she said.

“I won’t lie… this made my decision to do a third solo special with them a little easier.”

Hannah Gadsby explained that her new “feel-good” stand-up show Body Work will be filmed this Wednesday and Thursday nights at the Sydney Opera House.

“I’m back at the scene of the Nanette ‘crime,'” she said.

“The shebang of it all will premiere on Netflix… at some point… in the future, I suppose. It’s hard to say exactly because time is a flower and algorithms are boring.”

Hannah Gadsby to curate and host gender diverse comedy special

Hannah Gadsby added in a statement the new deal is a way of amplifying the voices of marginalised performers and “to further open a door that I had to fight to get through myself”.

“I will curate and host a lineup show on Netflix featuring six new, gender-diverse comedians,” Gadsby said.

“In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe, as well as expand the diversity of offerings to audiences on one of comedy’s biggest platforms.

“Coupled with a mentorship initiative for these up-and-coming comics, the program aims to foster the professional development of a demographic that is still struggling to have their voices heard.”

The comedian explained Netflix will record the special in a single run in the UK next year.

“This will be a chance for the world to hear these voices for the first but definitely not the last time,” she said.

Hannah Gadsby slammed Netflix as ‘amoral algorithm cult’

Last year, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos name-checked Hannah Gadsby and others alongside Dave Chappelle in response to Chappelle’s transphobia scandal.

Sarandos was speaking in response to calls for Netflix to drop the comedian after he was criticised for comments about transgender people in his own special.

In a fiery social media post, Gadsby told Sarandos she’d “prefer if you didn’t drag my name into your mess” and slammed Netflix as an “amoral algorithm cult”.

“Now I have to deal with even more of the hate and anger that Dave Chappelle’s fans like to unleash on me every time Dave gets 20 million dollars to process his emotionally stunted partial world view,” she wrote.

“You didn’t pay me nearly enough to deal with the real-world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling you refuse to acknowledge, Ted.”

Last month, Hannah Gadsby again weighed in, telling the Sydney Morning Herald Netflix is “the beast” but adding she was “a bit sad that my work has to sit side by side with overpaid transphobic s__t.”

“But it’s an algorithm right, algorithms, they’re not focused on exploration or potential of new creativity,” Gadsby said.

“They double down on what already exists; that is just what it is.

“As a creator, I can’t sink the Titanic on my own but, you know, I’ll make it cold for them.

“It’s the beast. As a creator, I’ll make a stand in so many different ways … I’m choosing to do it by doing my job, just working.

“I don’t feel that being a voice in direct opposition is constructive because that way the toxic voices then get to control the conversation.”

Gadsby has taken ‘Body of Work’ around the world

Body Of Work will be Gadsby’s third Netflix special, after she taken the “feel-good” show around the world.

Hannah Gadsby’s subversive, award-winning Netflix special Nanette made her a global star, followed by Douglas in 2020. In March, the comedian released her memoir Ten Steps to Nanette.

Last year, Gadsby announced she’d married her “spouse lady” and Nanette producer Jenney Shamash.

