Hannah Gadsby scores two Emmy nominations for Netflix special

Australia’s own Hannah Gadsby has scored two more Emmy nominations, for her 2020 Netflix special Douglas.

The nominees for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards were announced this morning.

The Tasmanian-born comedian is up for both Outstanding Variety Special and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Last year, Hannah Gadsby debuted her new show Douglas, named after her dog.

While in Australia, she filmed it for Netflix and it arrived on the streaming service in May.

Last year, Gadsby won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for her acclaimed stand-up special Nanette.

Her Emmy award-winning #Nanette put her on a global stage, now @Hannahgadsby is back with a brand new stand-up comedy special. #Douglas premieres on May 26, y’all! pic.twitter.com/w2vQ0CsOqR — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) May 12, 2020

Australian actors Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, as well as writer Tony McNamara also scored Emmy nominations.

RuPaul’s Drag Race led the queer TV nominations, up for a staggering 10 Emmys including Outstanding Reality Competition.

Billy Porter received another nomination for his performance as ballroom MC Pray Tell in Ryan Murphy’s Pose.

Out actors Jim Parsons and Jeremy Pope received nominations for their roles in another Murphy series, Netflix’s Hollywood.

Spy drama Killing Eve is up for eight Emmys, including nods for lead actors Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

Beloved comedy Schitt’s Creek also scored 15 nominations for its final season, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy also received acting nominations.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will go ahead hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on September 20.

Hannah Gadsby’s categories will be announced during the Creative Arts Emmys, before the main ceremony.

The Creative Arts nominees will find out the winners during virtual ceremonies earlier in September.

