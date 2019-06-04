Hannah Gadsby announces Brisbane dates for new stand-up show ‘Douglas’

Comedian Hannah Gadsby announced she will bring her new stand-up show Douglas to QPAC in Brisbane next January.

Douglas is named after the Tasmanian-born comic’s dog and premiered in Melbourne in March. The comedian is touring the show in the US until July.

Advertisements

And on Tuesday, Gadsby announced two new more shows for Melbourne and Sydney on December 7 and 21.

But in news that will delight her local fans, Gadsby will perform Douglas at QPAC in Brisbane on January 29 and 30 next year.

Tickets for the new Douglas dates are on sale next week.

Last month, Gadsby announced Netflix will also film and release Douglas for streaming in 2020.

“I’m really enjoying touring with the live performance,” Gadsby said.

“But there will be places in the world that I won’t be able to visit. It’s wonderful that Netflix will bring the show to every corner of the globe.”

Hannah Gadsby’s ‘Douglas’ comes after global success of ‘Nanette’

Hannah Gadsby became a global star after Netflix filmed and released Nanette almost 12 months ago.

Nanette was supposed to be the comedian’s swansong before quitting comedy. But Gadsby abandoned her plans to retire after Nanette made her a household name.

Even before Nanette was released on Netflix, Gadsby won multiple awards for the show including Best Comedy Performer at the Helpmann Awards.

Gadsby will release her memoir, tentatively titled Ten Steps To Nanette, later in the year.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.