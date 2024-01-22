Hannah Conda spills tea on Drag Race UK vs the World

Sydney drag queen Hannah Conda has named the one drag sister who left her feeling very intimidated on the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World.

A week ago, Hannah Conda was confirmed as part of the cast of the UK-based all-star spinoff. She’s the first Aussie from RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under to compete internationally and has spilled some early details about the season.

As the queens made their entrances, Hannah reckons she was most “gagged” to see Tia Kofi and Mayhem Miller, but it was Drag Race Philippines glamazon Marina Summers that she says left her “petrified”.

“[Marina is] professionalism and polish. There’s no faults on that bitch,” Hannah told Gay Times.

“She can dance, sing, do everything. I was like, ‘Oh fuck. Here we go. Buckle up!’”

“I only had to lip-sync once on my season and that was just by proxy as there was a final four and someone had to be in the bottom.

“I shouldn’t have been, but it’s okay! So, I can’t classify myself as a lip-sync assassin. If I had to lip-sync against Marina… oh my god.”

‘I might be the queen of surprises’

Joining Hannah Conda are Arantxa Castilla-La Macha (Espana season 1), Choriza May (UK season 3), Gothy Kendoll (UK season 1), Jonbers Blonde (UK season 4), Keta Minaj (Holland season 2), La Grande Dame (France season 1), Marina Summers (Philippines season 1) Mayhem Miller (US season 10 and All Stars 5), Scarlet Envy (US season 11 and All Stars 6) and Tia Kofi (UK season 2).

Just a few years ago, Hannah was a runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season two. Spankie Jackzon from New Zealand won the season.

The Sydney performer explained she has unfinished business on the new series.

On Down Under, Hannah Conda said she “felt a bit withdrawn, so I was excited to [return] guns-a-blazing and making people laugh as my gay old self.”

“I’ve been doing drag for 13 years now. I know what I like to do, I know how to perform and make magic out of nothing,” Hannah told Gay Times.

“So, you never know, I might be the queen of surprises. If you’re ready to jump on my train, c’mon kids, there’s plenty of room.”

She said she believes the Drag Race UK vs the World cast offered up an “incredible, diverse take on drag”.

“We all have different walks of life and this season is pure joy,” she said.

“We say that drag is inherently political, and I think the most political thing we can do right now is to allow each other to experience joy.

“The world’s constantly changing and going crazy outside, the brief reprieve from all of that is powerful and special and that is political because it charges people to get up everyday and to keep living their best lives. That, for me, is what this season brings.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World season 2 starts on February 9. Outside the UK, the series is streaming on WOW Presents Plus. We’ve also reached out to Australian streaming service Stan for confirmation on their plans for the new season.

